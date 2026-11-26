There was no evidence that Alice Huang, the businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on him or his world's largest chip making company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In fact, current evidence collected by US intelligence suggests the Chinese woman's relationship with the Nvidia boss may have been amorous, not a coordinated play by Beijing, Washington's top adversary in the race for advanced chips, the newspaper's report of US officials' discussion with congressional staffers said.

The briefers also reportedly told congressional staffers that the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's premier spy agency, approached Alice Huang to provide it with information, as compelled under Chinese law. She, therefore, was in contact with the spy agency during the affair, but the US doesn't have any indication that she disclosed intelligence of significance to the MSS, the WSJ report said.

The New York Times and CNN had also earlier reported on the briefing's contents.

'The Spy Husband'

During the briefing, the official also reportedly discussed Kang Wei, a man described as Alice Huang's husband. Per the report, Wei was an MSS asset and was often in touch with the Chinese intelligence service.

The sensitive discussion followed weeks of speculation about the nature of Nvidia executive's relationship with Alice Huang.

According to reports, some US officials believe that passing any information to Beijing makes Alice Huang a spy, regardless of the reason for her actions. However, others insist her links to MSS were more circumstantial, given how Chinese business leaders are often compelled to remain in contact with the country's national-security apparatus.

The Probe Continues

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies continue to investigate what influence the affair may have had, if any, on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China in violation of US export controls. Nvidia's board is also still investigating the matter.

Companies linked to Alice Huang raised financing against powerful computing equipment for major AI data centres in China, according to a Reuters report.

The central-bank documents identify up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at $270 million, along with $31 million in equipment used to connect them into large computing networks. Much of the hardware was listed as located at a sprawling Shanghai data centre originally developed under a partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent, the report said.

The records show businesses connected to Alice Huang's family and associates helped finance and equip China's AI industry, even as US authorities investigated whether her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia technology.

The arrangements also illustrate how companies can finance access to the costly computing infrastructure underpinning China's AI ambitions, at a time when US restrictions on advanced processors have made securing the hardware a growing challenge for Chinese technology businesses.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025.

Reuters examined dozens of filings in a Chinese central-bank credit registry that tracks equipment used to secure loans and other financing.

Alice Huang formerly controlled Megaspeed, a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors. Her relationship with Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO earlier this month before being reinstated to his post 11 days later, has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business links to China.

The records do not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China or show how and when the equipment entered the country.

Team Trump's Role In Hunag's Return

Trump, meanwhile, has taken credit for pressing Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang and said that his administration assured the company's officials that Huang did not present a national security risk.

The president has staked the nation's economic growth on artificial intelligence and worried Huang's ouster was tanking the stock market.

According to a Washington Post report, Pentagon leaders weighed an audacious idea of invoking a Cold War-era law to pressure Nvidia to restore Jensen Huang as CEO if the company tried to defy Trump. The Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that grants the president broad authority to intervene in the economy, has historically been used to mobilise private companies to supply the military in wartime or during national emergencies, according to three people familiar with the debate.

The first Trump administration used the law to prompt General Motors to produce ventilators during the covid-19 pandemic.