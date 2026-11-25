President Donald Trump has reportedly said a pardon for the newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes was "always an option", but he added that the extreme step is likely won't be needed. The president, who has taken credit for Huang's entry to Nvidia, urged the billionaire executive to "tell the truth" when he testifies before Congress next week.

"It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary," Trump said during an interview with the New York Post when asked about pardoning Huang.

"I don't think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it's an interesting story for people...I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I've always found him to be 100 per cent aboveboard, and you know, a very smart person," he added.

Trump also said he has thought about having the US government take a stake in Nvidia, saying, "It's probably not too late."

The US leader's comments come a day after Nvidia's board brought Huang--one of the most prominent figures in the artificial intelligence industry-- back as CEO in a stunning reversal after Trump himself intervened in the matter.

During the interview, Trump also expressed his satisfaction with how the market responded after Hunag's return to Nvidia, with the chipmaker's stock rising more than 30 per cent, and pointed out that the stock had recovered.

"That's not bad, went down a couple of points," Trump said. "It really picked up at the end."

Nvidia Remains Under Scrutiny

Nvidia board's stunning reversal to bring back Huang has spurred questions about its independence and what Trump's role means for the meeting of business and politics.

"To bow to pressure to bring someone back who has hurt the reputation of the company is crazy," Kathleen Day, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, told the Associated Press.

Nvidia's board includes both business leaders with longstanding ties to the company and a group of more recent additions who have experience at big-name companies including Taco Bell, PepsiCo and Eli Lilly. Some experts have called for the board to resign in the wake of the havoc.

Meanwhile, Huang is scheduled for a closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the House Foreign Affairs, China Select and Intelligence committees on topics including his affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, and his company's security protocols.

He is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.