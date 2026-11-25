President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor, to Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became a national figure after the September 11, 2001, attacks and later helped Trump try to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump announced he would honor Giuliani, 82, in September 2025 shortly after the former mayor was badly injured in a car accident. Trump at the time called him "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

After the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani became one of the most popular figures in US politics. He launched a Republican presidential bid in 2007, and even after it failed, he remained a prominent conservative messenger.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales called Giuliani "a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our nation."

Trump awarded the medal in a private Oval Office ceremony.

Giuliani in a statement said he was "honored and humbled" by the medal, and credited advice from President Ronald Reagan, under whom he served as associate attorney general and a US Attorney, for guiding his public service.

"I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me - particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together," Giuliani said.

His son, former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani, told reporters outside the White House that the ceremony was a "special" gathering in which Trump and Giuliani reminisced about their long friendship.

Their alliance deepened after Trump lost the 2020 election. Giuliani advanced falsehoods about the result and the integrity of the voting process. He held a press conference at a Philadelphia landscaping business, where he made claims that were widely rebutted, then another at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee where hair dye dribbled down his face.

His false claims came with legal consequences. He was barred from practicing law in New York, where he once served as the US Attorney in the state's southern district, and Washington, and faced criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona for attempting to subvert the 2020 election results.

Two Georgia election workers won a $148 million judgment against Giuliani in December 2023 for defamation. He "fully satisfied" the terms of the judgment in February 2025.

By the end of that year, Trump pardoned him for federal criminal offenses.

With Giuliani's medal, Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom 27 times between his two terms. He has predominantly reserved the honor -- designated by President John F. Kennedy for "meritorious contribution" to US security or national interests, world peace or cultural endeavors -- for former athletes. Fourteen of Trump's awards have been to retired athletes, some of whom also served in public office.

He has said he plans to award the medal to retired and scandal-plagued Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and US national hockey team goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Trump posthumously awarded the medal to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in October 2025.

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