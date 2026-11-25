After a dreamy wedding in Greece, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander hosted two star-studded receptions in Chennai. Now, the newlyweds have hosted a special lunch for Sun Group employees. Multiple videos from the gathering are doing the rounds on social media.

Details

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran attended a gathering with employees of the Sun Group, where they joined them for lunch and interacted with staff members. Videos from the event, which have surfaced on social media, show the couple greeting attendees and walking through the venue.

The event was part of the family's post-wedding celebrations and included a grand feast organised for Sun Group employees. Anirudh was seen in a light blue traditional outfit, while Kavya opted for a bright pink ensemble for the occasion.

As seen in the videos, the spread was elaborate, featuring biryani and several other non-vegetarian dishes. The dessert menu included ice cream and gulab jamun.

A few days ago, videos related to the celebrations had also gone viral. According to clips circulating on social media, employees of the media conglomerate received gift boxes containing lunch invitation cards, chocolates and gold rings. Several videos shared online showed employees unboxing the gifts and reacting to their contents.

In one widely circulated clip, an employee appeared surprised after opening a gift box and discovering a gold ring inside.

Kavya Maran serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and is also an Executive Director of the Sun Group.

While videos of the gifts have been widely shared across social media, the company has not officially commented on the reports. The claims regarding the gifts could not be independently verified by NDTV.



Also Read: Gold Rings, Chocolates: What Kavya Maran Gifted Sun Group Employees After Marrying Anirudh Ravichander