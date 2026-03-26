"Stop Milking This": Kunal Kamra Shreds Ranveer Allahbadia Over 'India's Got Latent' Post

Comedian Kunal Kamra blasted YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on X, accusing him of "milking" the fallout from his controversial appearance on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. The exchange began after Allahbadia posted a reflective note on X about how "one incident" had shaken his decade-long career and shared a couplet by Sant Kabir about the patience required for rebuilding. Kamra responded to the tweet by highlighting the severe repercussions the broader comedy community faced due to Allahbadia's remarks.

Kamra stated that over 30 artists, including himself, were summoned by authorities because of their association with the show. He alleged the controversy led to cancelled shows, venues pulling out, and lasting professional difficulties for many stand-up comedians.

"The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you're. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn't even care to understand that side," Kamra said.

The comedian further urged Allahbadia to stop pretending to be a "nice guy", labelled him a "contraceptive for creativity", and asked him to take responsibility.

"Stop pretending to be the nice guy you're not. Take your checks, lower your gaze & be very ashamed. You're a contraceptive for creativity; stop milking this & go back to what you do best, which is being a hurdle for upward social change while fraudcasting & clout chasing," Kamra wrote.

See the post here:

30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent.

The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you're. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 25, 2026



The 'Latent' controversy

The row dates back to a February 2025 episode of 'India's Got Latent', featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Ashish Chanchlani, and influencer Apoorva Mukhija. During the episode, Allahbadia posed a vulgar "would you rather" question to a contestant regarding his parents and sexual intimacy. While the panel laughed at the remark, it quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage for being "perverted" and "obscene."

The incident sparked massive online backlash and led to multiple FIRs across several states. Following the controversy, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting a "lapse in judgment" and stating that "comedy is not my forte."

The controversy soon spilled beyond social media into Parliament, where lawmakers raised concerns about regulating online content. As a result, all episodes were taken down from the streaming platform.