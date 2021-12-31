Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpses From Her 'Last Workout For The Year'

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy: sizzlingkatrina)

Katrina Kaif never misses her workout and if her latest Instagram entries are not proof, we don't know what is. The actress, on Friday, shared a few glimpses from her workout routines on her Instagram stories. The video happens to be from Katrina's "abs day" to be precise (she wrote in her caption). In the video, Katrina, along with her fitness trainer and friend Yasmin Karachiwalla, can be seen doing crunches and other forms of workout. She captioned it: "Last workout for the year." The video was soon curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actress on social media.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married earlier this month. They captioned their wedding-announcement post with these words: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina and Vicky were outed by actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in June this year. When asked on the chat show By Invite Only to reveal one celebrity rumour he knew to be true, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.