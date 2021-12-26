Newlywed Katrina Kaif Celebrates Her Christmas With Husband Vicky Kaushal - See Pic

Katrina Kaif posted this. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram

"Merry Christmas," wrote Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif shared a Christmas post from her new house on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif wrote: "Merry Christmas," along with a Christmas tree and a green heart emoji. Katrina also shared a series of Instagram stories that features a Christmas tree and candles. The same picture was also shared by Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the post, he wrote: "Meri Christmas!" Many celebrities showed wishes for the new couple. The duo got married on December 9, at a private ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif, who returned to work a couple of days ago after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal, announced her new film on Sunday. Katrina Kaif was pictured with director Sriram Raghavan a few days ago, leading to speculation about her new project with the director. Now, Katrina Kaif has officially announced their new project titled Merry Christmas, which will also feature south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Katrina Kaif announced her collaboration with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi on her Instagram. Sharing the post, Katrina wrote: "New Beginnings. Back on sets with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani & Sanjay Routray."

Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film was released in theatres and crossed a milestone of ₹ 100 crores in almost a week. Katrina Kaif has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara lined up. The film also co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.