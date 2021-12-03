Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Film Is Now On Netflix

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is streaming on OTT giant Netflix. The film started streaming on Netflix almost four weeks after its theatrical release. The film released on Netflix despite its box office success. The film managed to collect over Rs 190 crore till Thursday. Netflix India's official Instagram account shared a video, in which Ranveer Singh can be heard saying his dialogue "Akkhi public ko malum hai kon aarha hai, tumko nahi malum" from the film Sooryavanshi. Then Akshay Kumar enters the frame and he says, "Ruk, ye Ranveer ke pet me kuchh rehta hai nahi? Ab tak kahan pata tha public ko ke hum Netflix pe arhe hai." He then announces that the film is out on Netflix.

The caption on the video shared by Netflix India read, "Akkha public sunlo, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is now streaming on Netflix."

Check out the video here:

Sooryavanshi opened to largely mixed reviews from film critics. In his review of Sooryavanshi for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "To end, the million-dollar question: is Sooryavanshi the film that the doctor ordered for Bollywood's post-pandemic era? The answer is: well, almost."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif starred as a doctor and Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.