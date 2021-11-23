Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Week 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closes To The Rs 200 Crore Mark

Sooryavanshi Box Office: A still the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sooryavanshi, which released about three weeks ago, is inching closer to the Rs 200-crore mark. The film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has managed to collect Rs 180.48 crore as of now, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's box office collection on Monday was Rs 1.88 crore. Taran Adarsh shared an update on the film's box office progress so far and he tweeted: "Sooryavanshi continues to dominate the BO... Remains steady on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 3.26 cr, Sat 3.77 cr, Sun 5.33 cr, Mon 1.88 cr. Total: Rs Rs 180.48 cr. India biz."

Sooryavanshi opened to largely mixed reviews from film critics. In his review of Sooryavanshi for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "To end, the million-dollar question: is Sooryavanshi the film that the doctor ordered for Bollywood's post-pandemic era? The answer is: well, almost."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif starred as a doctor and Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.