Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

Sooryavanshi Box Office: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is unstoppable. The film, which opened in cinemas a day after Diwali, collected Rs 13.39 on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 151.23 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the box office performance of the film in its second week, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses Rs 150 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past Rs 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: Rs 151.23 cr. #India business."

#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses 150 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: 151.23 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wWx7O4SIYC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2021

#Sooryavanshi biz at a glance...

Week 1: 120.66 cr

Weekend 2: 30.57 cr

Total: 151.23 cr#India biz.#Sooryavanshi crossed...

50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 5

150 cr: Day 10#India biz.

HIT. Heading towards SUPER HIT. pic.twitter.com/M6RlMPDAI8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2021

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty, who is known for his high-octane action films. The recently-released film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. For those who don't know, Akshay Kumar's lead character Veer Sooryavanshi was first introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in Ranveer Singh's 2018 film Simmba. Ajay Devgn headlined first two films - the Singham series - in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sooryavanshi two and a half stars and wrote: "For Akshay Kumar, from Bell Bottom to Sooryavanshi, this performance is no more than a hop and a skip from one set to another. His gait, as always, is a veritable stunt in itself: a cross between a model in the middle of a catwalk and a superhero about to take flight. It is aimed at his fans. If it works for them, who are we to carp?"