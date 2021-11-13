Farah Khan Reveals What Raveena Tandon Said About Katrina Kaif In Tip Tip 2.0

Katrina Kaif in a still from the song. (courtesy YouTube)

The remix of Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the recently-released film Sooryavanshi, has been trending big time. Some love it, others not so much. This, however, is the story of what Raveena Tandon thought of the song. Raveena featured in the iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film Mohra, also featuring Akshay Kumar. In an interview with India Today, Farah Khan, who has choreographed the remix, said,"Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he's made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don't think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina."

Farah Khan, who has previously choreographed Katrina Kaif in Sheila Ki Jawani, said, "It was an absolute delight. Katrina is in her best shape and looking stunning, so to work with her on Tip Tip was just perfect."

Akshay Kumar also featured in the original rendition of Tip Tip. Just like the original, the remake has also been sung Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif starred as a doctor and Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.