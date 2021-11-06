Sooryavanshi Song Tip Tip: Katrina Kaif And Akshay Kumar's Chemistry Is Breaking The Internet

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in a still from Tip Tip. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Guys, brace yourself because Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are ready to set the screens on fire with the new version of Tip Tip. Can't keep calm? Neither can we. From the sizzling chemistry to the peppy beats to the set-up, the track has checked all boxes. Can we call it the next party anthem, already? Katrina Kaif, in the metallic saree, is a sight to behold. Can't miss Akshay Kumar's signature moves either. The track is from their latest release Sooryavanshi. The cop-drama is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The makers have given a peppy twist to the classic 90s number Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra, featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. We are happy to announce that choreographer Farah Khan has retained the hook step of the chartbuster. And, oh boy. We simply can't take our eyes off the screen.

And, if you are feeling nostalgic and want to revisit the original song. We have already kept it ready for you. How can we forget Raveena Tandon in that yellow saree? It's not possible at all. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik were the voices behind the evergreen track. The music composition was by Viju Shah. This song, shot at a construction set-up, is still a hot favourite to say the least.

Before this, the makers of Sooryavanshi had released another track from the film. It is titled Najaa. Here, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif kept us glued to the screens with their jaw-dropping dance moves.

Akshay Kumar portrays the character of an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer Veer Sooryavanshi in the film. Katrina Kaif is Akshay Kumar's love interest. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are also part of the film. The two will reprise their respective roles Bajirao Singham and Simmba. The film hit the theatres on November 5.