In Katrina Kaif's Bridal Mehendi, Fans Finally Found Vicky Kaushal's Name

Finally, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fans have found the actor's name in Katrina's bridal mehendi. The actress, earlier this week, shared a close-up photo of bridal mehendi, after which fans took it upon themselves to spot Vicky Kaushal's name in it. The picture, clicked during the couple's honeymoon at a beach destination, shows Katrina Kaif's outstretched arms with intricate mehendi on them and wedding 'chooda' on her wrists. On the ring finger of her right hand, you can see Vicky Kaushal's name written vertically in small circles - each letter in a separate circle. Reacting to Katrina Kaif's picture, a fan commented: "I can see Vicky's name...right hand ring finger...it's mentioned in small circles, separately each letter." Another wrote: "Right hand ki ring finger mein dekho."

Going by the picture of Katrina Kaif's mehendi, it can be said that the actress and Vicky Kaushal indeed went to the Maldives for their honeymoon - as stated by several unverified media reports before their wedding.

Sharing the photo, Katrina Kaif just captioned it with a red heart icon.

Check out the actress' post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.

The couple recently moved into their new sea-facing house in Juhu - in case you didn't know, their neighbours are none other than Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Earlier this week, the couple shared this picture from the balcony of their new home.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which received positive reviews from critics and cinelovers. His upcoming projects include Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.

Katrina Kaif's last film was Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar.