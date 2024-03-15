Kartik Aaryan's LOL Post About His Swanky New Car: 'Humaari Range...'

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared a picture of his brand new car. The actor posted a picture of himself and his pet pooch Katori. Don't miss his brand new Range Rover SV. The actor recently bought a swanky new car, which reportedly costs around Rs 6 crore. Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, "Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi (Our range just got bigger)." In the comments section, Kartik's friend and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh, wrote, "Chal Sagar Chinese phir," referring to Kartik Aaryan's favourite street food place. Mini Mathur commented, "Arre waaah mubarak ho! Please drive to ours with Katori and casually forget to take her back." Kabir Khan, who is working with Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion, wrote, "Great choice Chandu."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, the actor was gifted McLaren GT, a luxury sports car, from T-Series chairperson and producer Bhushan Kumar. Kartik Aaryan shared pictures and wrote: "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir. (Got a new table gift for Chinese food. I had heard that the fruit of hard work is sweet. I didn't know he will be this big)."

A few years ago, Kartik Aaryan had purchased a black Lamborghini. The actor posted a picture with his car and wrote, "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it....But I think I'm not made for expensive things)."

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion. Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.