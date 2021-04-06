Kartik Aaryan Buys A Lamborghini Urus After Testing COVID-Negative. His ROFL Post

Kartik Aaryan in a still from his Instagram video (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who recently shared his negative COVID test report, got himself a swanky new gift - a car. Kartik Aaryan is now a proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus in black. Sharing a glimpse of his new possession on Instagram, Kartik added an ROFL caption to his post: "Kharid li. Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it. But may be I am not made for expensive things)." The latter part of his caption is a reference to what happens in the video - Kartik can be seen jumping out of his skin as the confetti goes off. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

For those who are curious about how "mehenga" Kartik Aaryan's gift to himself was, there's the answer on the actor's Twitter. Correcting a publication, which reported the Lamborghini Urus to be of Rs 3 crore, Kartik tweeted: "Yaar 1.5 cr aapne yun hi kam kar diye."

Yaar 1.5 cr aapne yun hi kam kar diye ???? https://t.co/9cW7zJ1uRc — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 6, 2021

Looks like Kartik Aaryan could barely wait to get behind the wheels of his new car. On Monday night, he was photographed with his new Lamborghini Urus outside his residence.

Hours before that, Kartik Aaryan shared his negative test report on Instagram, also in the form of an ROFL post: "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work," he wrote.

Meanwhile, here's how he was waiting for his report:

Last year, Kartik Aaryan got his mother a special gift on her birthday - a Mini Cooper Convertible.

Kartik Aaryan with his mom.

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also in the second instalment of Dostana, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor.