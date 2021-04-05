Kartik Aaryan's 14-Day 'Vanvas' Ends With Negative COVID-19 Test

Kartik Aaryan posted this picture (Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan)

Great news for Kartik Aaryan's fans as the actor has tested negative for coronavirus on Monday. Kartik shared the news on his Instagram handle. The Love Aaj Kal actor posted his sun-kissed selfie on the platform in which he has kept his finger in a horizontal direction like a negative (minus) sign. He wrote a quirky caption along with the picture. Going by his caption, Kartik spent his 14 days of self-quarantine at home like 14 days of exile. The actor is now back to work. He wrote, "Negative...14 din ka vanvaas khatam...Back to work."

Kartik had been eagerly waiting for his COVID-19 test report. His recent posts say it all. On April 4, Kartik posted his picture on the platform in which he can be seen posing in a red T-shirt and grey joggers. A kitten is sitting next to him. In the caption, the 30-year-old actor wrote, "Waiting for my report."

Kartik Aaryan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22. The actor shared the news with his fans on Instagram back then. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya...Dua karo."

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Dhamaka. He was last seen in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan.