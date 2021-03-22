Actor Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kartik Aaryan photographed in Mumbai.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week a few days ago, has tested positive for the COVID-19. The actor, on Monday, shared a graphic of a first aid medical sign on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Positive ho gaya, dua karo." Kartik Aaryan's fans wished him a speedy recovery in the comments section. "Get well soon," read most of the comments from his fans. When reacting to Kartik's post, one of the users wrote: "Kuch nhi hoga," the actor replied: "Ho gaya, bhai." Kartik Aaryan was busy prepping for a couple of his new films but more on that later.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aryan walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded on Sunday, with Kiara Advani on Saturday. The duo, who will next be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, were showstoppers. Sharing a photo from the show, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius Manish Malhotra."

Kartik Aaryan was filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The kick-started the shooting for the film in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Kartik also teased his fans about his new film last week. He shared a photo of himself from a gym and wrote: "Training for something big... #NextFilm #SuperPumped."

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 that went on floors last year. Dostana 2, directed by director Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar, also features newcomer Lakshya.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal