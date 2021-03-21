Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan Turn Heads As Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra

Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Manish Malhotra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

The fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week couldn't have been better with Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan turning the showstoppers. Kiara and Kartik walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The Saturday night's show featured Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooriyat. The designer later expressed his contentment for the show with an Instagram post. He shared a picture from the show featuring him with his showstoppers Kiara and Kartik. "The dapper and the beautiful Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani forever gorgeous you two. Always love for both of you," Manish wrote in the caption of his post.

Both Kiara and Kartik looked stunning as they walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra's haute couture. Kiara looked drop dead gorgeous in a shimmery silver lehenga. She went for a classy bun. The actress finished off her look with smokey eye make-up and picked a nude shade for the lips. Kartik, on the other hand, wore a black indo-western suit at the event.

Kiara and Kartik's on-ramp chemistry, deserves a special mention. The fresh pair walked the ramp hand-in-hand and made heads turn with their camaraderie. Kartik was also seen teasing and playing with Kiara's long flowy lehenga while she posed for the cameras. The show can be seen as a glimpse of the chemistry between Kiara and Kartik before they appear on-screen in their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The showstoppers of the event also stepped out and posed for the shutterbugs present outside the venue of the event. They posed together happily for the media.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second instalment of the superhit franchise of the same name. Akshay Kumar starred in the first instalment of the film alongside Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. Both Kartik and Kiara have been busy with the shooting of the film.