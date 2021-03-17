Kiara Advani Sets Instagram On Fire In Anything But Basic Black

Kiara Advani being stunning in a photoshoot (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights Kiara picked a black outfit for a magazine photoshoot

Kiara is the cover star of Filmfare magazine's latest edition

The pictures from the shoot are all over the internet

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is making a mark as a fashionista, one Instagram post at a time. After hits like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, she has not only proved herself as a bankable star but also a style icon. The 28-year-old diva is the cover star of Filmfare magazine's latest edition. She chose to wear a stunning black outfit on the day. The pictures and the BTS video from the shoot are all over the internet. Kiara makes bold look beautiful, once again, topping her own fashion game.

In the pics, she is seen wearing a black satin outfit that consists of a knot-blouse and a wrap-around skirt with thigh-high slit. Kiara carries this sensual getup gracefully and styled her moist tresses with chocolate brown highlights. The make-up has a nude-themed look.

Kiara's toned midriff clearly hints at the efforts she has been putting into her fitness regime. Sohrab Khushrushahi of SOHFIT gym commented on the picture saying, "See you in the gym in a bit. Have to keep working on this."

She's hot, she's happening and she's on a winning streak, one movie at a time.



Celebrating @advani_kiara's meteoric rise to stardom in our March issue.



Stay tuned for your free copy of the e-issue.



📸: Taras Taraporvala

👗: Lakshmi Lehr

💄: Lekha Gupta

💇🏻‍♀️: Nishi Singh pic.twitter.com/nDiNFCGTm8 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 16, 2021

Speaking of her upcoming films, Kiara has a plethora of interesting projects under her name.

She will be soon seen in Shershaah, along with Sidharth Malhotra, her rumoured boyfriend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is another much-awaited movie that Kiara is a part of. She will be acting opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film which will be directed by Anees Bazmee of Singh Is Kinng fame.