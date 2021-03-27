COVID-19 Positive Kartik Aaryan's Hilarious Take On Night Curfew In Maharashtra

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Actor Kartik Aaryan, earlier this week, revealed he has contracted the coronavirus, since when he has been in quarantine. To the 30-year-old actor, the quarantine seems nothing less than a lockdown to him - his words. On Saturday morning, the Love Aaj Kal actor checked into Instagram to share a cheeky post - which is his signature style - referencing to the night curfew that will be imposed in Maharashtra Sunday onwards. Describing his quarantine period as "lockdown", Kartik Aaryan wrote: "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho." Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported nearly 37,000 new coronavirus cases. Over 5,500 cases were recorded in Mumbai in 24 hours in the sharpest single-day rise.

Here's Kartik Aaryan's hilarious take on the night curfew situation in Maharashtra. Bonus, a "covid selfie" of his "Glowing tvacha."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said that as the state struggles with its biggest surge in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, shopping malls will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. India recorded 62,258 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since mid-October, taking the total Covid caseload to over 1.19 crore.

Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 with this post on Instagram: "Positive ho gaya, dua karo," he wrote along with the graphic of a plus sign.

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal. Kartik has an impressive list of upcoming movies lined up, which includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. In the latter, Kartik Aaryan will co-star with actress Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by director Collin D'Cunha, the film went on floors last year.