'Me Or The Car?': Asks Kartik Aaryan After Ranveer Singh Dropped This Comment On His Post

Kartik Aaryan with his new McLaren GT (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

On Friday, Kartik Aaryan was overjoyed as he was gifted India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car, by Bhushan Kumar, Managing director of T-series. The actor excitedly posted pictures with his brand new car on Instagram and joked about getting a private jet next by the film producer. This has come after Kartik's blockbuster success Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series. In his post, Kartik mentioned that he finally has a "table" for his Chinese food and called his new car the "success" of his hardwork.

Many celebrities commented on his post. Choreographer Farah Khan congratulated him and wrote, "Mubarak". Ranveer Singh dropped "uff yaar beauty", to which, Kartik replied, "Gaadi ya mein (me or the car?)" Arjun Kapoor also commented by saying that the actor's new ride is now Kartik's pet dog Katori's new car. Ayushmann Khurranna, too, dropped a fire emoji and wrote, "Bro".

Take a look at the comments below:

Last year, Kartik had purchased a black Lamborghini after recovering from Covid-19. The actor posted a picture with his car and wrote, "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it....But I think I'm not made for expensive things.)"

Kartik's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film, which is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar film, has become a hit at the box office. Next, the actor will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Later, he will be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy.