Jwala Gutta And Vishnu Vishal Celebrate Daughter Mira's First Birthday: "She's Made Our World Brighter"

It's a special milestone for former badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal, who recently celebrated their daughter Mira's first birthday with a heartwarming family moment. The couple welcomed their baby girl on April 22, 2025, on the same day as their fourth wedding anniversary.

Jwala took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture. The image featured the couple sitting on the stairs with their daughter in the middle, with her back to the camera. While Jwala and Vishnu twinned in light blue ensembles, Mira wore a red heart onesie.

In the caption, Jwala Gutta wrote, "Our little heart, Mira, turned ONE on April 22. No words can truly capture this journey… the joy, the chaos, the tiny adventures, and the endless lessons she's brought into our lives. She's made our world brighter in ways we never knew possible. One year of love, laughter, and growing together… and a lifetime more to go."

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal introduced their daughter Mira to the world in July last year. In a post shared on Instagram, the couple revealed the meaning of her name to be "unconditional love and peace". They also gave a shout-out to actor Aamir Khan for flying all the way to Hyderabad to name their baby.

Vishnu had previously spoken about how Aamir Khan guided them through the IVF process. The actor recommended an IVF specialist and Jwala stayed in Mumbai with his family for nearly ten months during the treatment.

"Jwala was in Mumbai with his family for almost ten months, and his mom and sister took care of her personally. They treated her so well. That bond has now evolved into a close friendship. When Jwala became pregnant, I told Aamir he should be the one to name our baby, because he was the one to give us hope," Vishnu mentioned.

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal got married on April 22, 2021. On their fourth wedding anniversary, they welcomed their daughter named Mira. Vishnu also has a son, Aryan, from his previous marriage.