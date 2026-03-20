Advertisement

Is That Nawaz Sharif In A Cameo In Dhurandhar 2? Why Internet Thinks So (And Who It Actually Is)

In Dhurandhar 2, actor Mashhoor Amrohi is the spitting image of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Is That Nawaz Sharif In A Cameo In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>? Why Internet Thinks So (And Who It Actually Is)
Mashhoor Amrohi (left) as MMP leader Nawab Shafiq, based on Nawaz Sharif (right).
  • Mashhoor Amrohi plays Nawab Shafiq, a character based on Nawaz Sharif in Dhurandhar 2
  • Dhurandhar 2 is darker and more sombre than the first film but includes some comedic moments
  • Mashhoor Amrohi is grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and son of writer Tajdar Amrohi
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Dhurandhar 2 doesn't have as many ha-ha moments as the first part, but even in those few director Aditya Dhar manages to crack up the audiences when they least expect it. The sequel, which hit the screens three months after Dhurandhar, is darker and sombre than its predecessor and yet the viewer gets some gags worth their time at the theatre while watching an almost four-hour film.

One of the most hilarious moments that has gone viral on social media is the introduction of PPP leader Aquib Ali Zarwari's political rival, MMP leader Nawab Shafiq, based on former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The reason why the scenes are funny is because the actor who plays Nawab Shafiq is the spitting image of the real-life Nawaz Sharif. So much so that social media users are in awe of Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar for convincing Nawaz Sharif to star in his movie.

Internet Reactions

Who Is Dhurandhar 2's 'Nawaz Sharif'?

The actor who plays Nawab Shafiq in Dhurandhar 2 is Mashhoor Amrohi, the grandson of veteran filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, known for classics such as Pakeezah, Mahal, and Razia Sultan. Mashhoor Amrohi's father is Tajdar Amrohi, also a writer and filmmaker.

Before Dhurandhar 2, Mashhoor Amrohi has starred in films such as War (2019) and Humsey Hai Jahaan (2008), which marked his acting debut.

Mashhoor Amrohi, who plays Nawab Shafiq in Dhurandhar 2.

Mashhoor Amrohi, who plays Nawab Shafiq in Dhurandhar 2.

Mashhoor Amrohi Had Auditioned To Play Major Iqbal In Dhurandhar Films

In an interview after Dhurandhar 2 release, the actor revealed that Aditya Dhar initially approached him to audition for the role of Major Iqbal, eventually played by Arjun Rampal.

"He asked me to come in for an audition for Major Iqbal. I mean the lines I read were Major Iqbal's. They were also aware of my Urdu being slightly polished. I didn't audition for Nawab Shafiq at all and Mr Dhar saw that.

"And my first meeting when we were discussing this film and he was giving me a synopsis of the germ of this idea of this film. I asked him, 'Sir, Why me? How do you see me as Nawab Shafiq?' And in his very beautiful self contained humble self he said, 'You are a performer' and I was so happy," he told News18.

Mashhoor Amrohi also watched several Nawaz Sharif speeches to study his mannerisms and voice patterns. And the prosthetics and make-up departments only helped the actor look more like the former Pakistan prime minister.

Born into the renowned Amrohi film family, it is now Mashhoor Amrohi's turn to become 'mashhoor' (popular)'.

Also Read | Exclusive: Why Dhurandhar 2 Actor Gaurav Gera Thought Ranveer Singh Was 'Not As Fun As He Seemed'

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Dhurandhar 2, Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif In Dhurandhar 2
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com