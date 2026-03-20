Is That Nawaz Sharif In A Cameo In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>? Why Internet Thinks So (And Who It Actually Is)

Dhurandhar 2 doesn't have as many ha-ha moments as the first part, but even in those few director Aditya Dhar manages to crack up the audiences when they least expect it. The sequel, which hit the screens three months after Dhurandhar, is darker and sombre than its predecessor and yet the viewer gets some gags worth their time at the theatre while watching an almost four-hour film.

One of the most hilarious moments that has gone viral on social media is the introduction of PPP leader Aquib Ali Zarwari's political rival, MMP leader Nawab Shafiq, based on former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The reason why the scenes are funny is because the actor who plays Nawab Shafiq is the spitting image of the real-life Nawaz Sharif. So much so that social media users are in awe of Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar for convincing Nawaz Sharif to star in his movie.

Internet Reactions

At first I thought the real Nawaz Sharif in the movie Dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/83kmUnVPLU — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 20, 2026

bc asli nawaz sharif cast karliya kya aditya dhar ne🤣🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ekXlfa47HL — yam (@noontonightt) March 19, 2026

Aditya Dhar casted Nawaz Sharif for the role of Nawaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/sRB5CfJm8d — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 20, 2026

@CastingChhabra Another jaw dropping casting by mukesh bhai , sendiny my second appreciation message for dhurandhar 2 . as expected your casting for nawaz sharif and atif blow mind , both looks that doing their own role .

best casting director of indian cinema is Mukesh chhabra… pic.twitter.com/MLVE4TLaKY — Rishabh Singh Bisht (@Rishabh08296375) March 20, 2026

Who Is Dhurandhar 2's 'Nawaz Sharif'?

The actor who plays Nawab Shafiq in Dhurandhar 2 is Mashhoor Amrohi, the grandson of veteran filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, known for classics such as Pakeezah, Mahal, and Razia Sultan. Mashhoor Amrohi's father is Tajdar Amrohi, also a writer and filmmaker.

Before Dhurandhar 2, Mashhoor Amrohi has starred in films such as War (2019) and Humsey Hai Jahaan (2008), which marked his acting debut.

Mashhoor Amrohi, who plays Nawab Shafiq in Dhurandhar 2.

Mashhoor Amrohi Had Auditioned To Play Major Iqbal In Dhurandhar Films

In an interview after Dhurandhar 2 release, the actor revealed that Aditya Dhar initially approached him to audition for the role of Major Iqbal, eventually played by Arjun Rampal.

"He asked me to come in for an audition for Major Iqbal. I mean the lines I read were Major Iqbal's. They were also aware of my Urdu being slightly polished. I didn't audition for Nawab Shafiq at all and Mr Dhar saw that.

"And my first meeting when we were discussing this film and he was giving me a synopsis of the germ of this idea of this film. I asked him, 'Sir, Why me? How do you see me as Nawab Shafiq?' And in his very beautiful self contained humble self he said, 'You are a performer' and I was so happy," he told News18.

Mashhoor Amrohi also watched several Nawaz Sharif speeches to study his mannerisms and voice patterns. And the prosthetics and make-up departments only helped the actor look more like the former Pakistan prime minister.

Born into the renowned Amrohi film family, it is now Mashhoor Amrohi's turn to become 'mashhoor' (popular)'.

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