Aditya Dhar Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Response With A 'Peak Detailing' Viral Video

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19, has been wreaking havoc at the box office from Day 1. The makers held a special screening in Mumbai on March 19, where the cast and crew were present. Aditya Dhar's speech from the night is now going viral, as he genuinely thanked everyone and mentioned how he is loving the "peak detailing memes."

What Aditya Dhar Said

One of the key cast members, Rakesh Bedi, shared a video where the cast-including Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Krystle D'Souza, and Ayesha Khan-all were present, enjoying the celebrations.

Aditya Dhar said, "Everyone has given their heart and soul to this film. I'm genuinely overwhelmed by the response, with whatever the news is coming and whatever peak detail."

He continued, "Everyone has given their heart and soul to this film. I'm genuinely overwhelmed by the response, with whatever the news is coming and whatever peak detailing things are happening. But I genuinely want to thank you all for coming here, supporting us, and being a part of this journey."

🚨 Aditya Dhar on the Massive Response to Dhurandhar: The Revenge



Everyone has given their heart and soul to this film, I'm genuinely overwhelmed by the response with whatever the news is coming and whatever peak detailing things are happening.😭👌🏻



But I genuinely want to thank… pic.twitter.com/0R5IEs2W9A — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) March 20, 2026

Peak Aditya Dhar 'Detailing Memes'

This addresses the viral satirical posts, sometimes praising while sometimes playfully mocking Aditya Dhar's intense attention to detail. For example, a character eating half an apple symbolises the film being released in two parts.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection - Day 1

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, opened with a gigantic number at the box office, sweeping a clean century on the very first day. Delays and cancellations of regional shows on preview day and opening day couldn't stop the film from crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 102 crore at the domestic box office-four times higher than Dhurandhar, released in December 2025.

Breaking Down The Box Office Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 102.55 crore on the opening day, with Hindi contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

Kannada and Malayalam, which couldn't run paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, amassed Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore respectively.

The Tamil version minted Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows in India.

Telugu contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

Dhurandhar, which became the all-time highest grosser in Hindi, opened with Rs 27 crore at the box office in December. Hence, Dhurandhar: The Revenge made almost four times more than Dhurandhar on its opening day.

Going by the recent records of Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is leading ahead by a huge margin. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted Rs 63 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) amassed Rs 65 crore on their opening days.

Paid Preview Collection

On March 18, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

Delays and cancellations of shows continued on Thursday as well.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on 19 March, with paid previews beginning on 18 March. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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