Grammys 2018: Priyanka Chopra And Quincy Jones Rule Pre-Bash

Priyanka Chopra attended a pre-Grammy gala event on Saturday, ahead of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place tonight (Monday morning for India). At the party, Priyanka, 35, met American music producer Quincy Jones and shared a picture of with him on Instagram. "Oh just us... @quincydjones you rule! But then you always knew that... #Grammys #musicfan @harmankardon." From Barry Manilow and new artist Victory Boyd's performance to Luis Fonsi's Despacito, the night turned out to be nothing less than a celebration. Priyanka Chopra was wearing an Ester Abner outfit for the event. Joining others at the gala were, Katie Holmes, Jourdan Dunn, Zac Posen, Leslie Odom Jr and wife Nicolette Robinson, producer Lee Daniels, and Sam Smith.
Priyanka Chopra had recently been part of the Oscars 2018 nominations announcement, along with stars like Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh and Rosario Dawson. However, she didn't actually announce the nominations herself, but she appeared in the introductory video for the Best Cinematography nominees.
Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch last year. She co-starred with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the film. She is currently shooting for Quantico 3, her American TV series.
Priyanka has two more Hollywood projects lined-up, including the soon-to-be-released, A Kid Like Jake, which stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer, as the lead cast. And, right after this, she will be seen opposite Liam Hemsworth in < i>Isn't It Romantic?, a romantic-comedy directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson.
premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.
So proud to be a part of #AKidLikeJake, a story that humanizes the struggle of parents trying to do right by their kid. This film breaks down the barriers of being socially correct, and encourages you to embraces the qualities that makes each one of us unique. So happy to bring my support to this already stellar cast. See you at the pictures...#SundanceFilmFestival
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood project was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.