What Priyanka Chopra Eats On A 'Cheat Day'

Priyanka Chopra has posted a picture of what she eats on a 'cheat day'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 15, 2018 17:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra in New York (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka is eating doughnuts
  2. "The look of desire," she wrote
  3. Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting the third season of Quantico
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting the third season of her American TV series Quantico in New York, has posted a picture of what she eats on a 'cheat day.' (Take notes). Priyanka is spending time with her family and eating doughnuts. (Yes, you read that right). She Instagrammed a picture of herself, sitting on a couch and looking at two boxes of doughnuts. "The look of desire... #cheatday #doughnuts #famjam #cuddlepuddle," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. (Sweet tooth, anyone?) Priyanka Chopra, 35, arrived in New York earlier this month. She came to Mumbai later in December and went for a family vacation from there.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra is eating.
 
 

The look of desire.. #cheatday #doughnuts #famjam #cuddlepuddle

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



She also posted a picture of her mother Madhu Chopra, who is also in New York now and wrote, "Mommie's in town."
 
 

Mommie's in town! @madhumalati xoxo #sundayfunday

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



The shooting of Quantico 3 is going on in full force. Priyanka has posted several updates about her schedule on Instagram and also revealed the premiere date.

And here's Priyanka looking absolutely glamorous in a black Versace thigh-high slit dress. She and her co-stars Blair Underwood and Jake McLaughlin went to a casino over the weekend.
 


Priyanka plays Alex Parrish, a FBI agent in Quantico. The first season of the show aired in 2015 and the second one in 2016. Quantico 3 will go on air from April 26.

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which released last year in May. A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? are her next Hollywood projects. She hasn't yet announced her next Bollywood film yet.
 

