What Priyanka Chopra Eats On A 'Cheat Day'

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting the third season of her American TV series Quantico in New York, has posted a picture of what she eats on a 'cheat day.' (Take notes). Priyanka is spending time with her family and eating doughnuts. (Yes, you read that right). She Instagrammed a picture of herself, sitting on a couch and looking at two boxes of doughnuts. "The look of desire... #cheatday #doughnuts #famjam #cuddlepuddle," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. (Sweet tooth, anyone?) Priyanka Chopra, 35, arrived in New York earlier this month. She came to Mumbai later in December and went for a family vacation from there.
She also posted a picture of her mother Madhu Chopra, who is also in New York now and wrote, "Mommie's in town."
The shooting of Quantico 3 is going on in full force. Priyanka has posted several updates about her schedule on Instagram and also revealed the premiere date.
And here's Priyanka looking absolutely glamorous in a black Versace thigh-high slit dress. She and her co-stars Blair Underwood and Jake McLaughlin went to a casino over the weekend.
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which released last year in May. A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? are her next Hollywood projects. She hasn't yet announced her next Bollywood film yet.