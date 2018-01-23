Oscars 2018: We Almost Missed Priyanka Chopra In The Nominations

Oscars 2018: Priyanka Chopra, whom we've all but lost to Hollywood, made a blink-and-miss appearance as the nominations were announced

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 23, 2018 20:03 IST
Priyanka Chopra appeared in the video for Best Cinematography nominees (Courtesy: theacademy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The honours were done by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish
  2. Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson also appeared in the videos
  3. Oscars 2018 will be held on March 4
Actress Priyanka Chopra, whom we've all but lost to Hollywood, made a blink-and-miss appearance as the Oscar nominations were announced. She didn't, after all, actually announce the nominations - the honours were done by actors Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish - but she did star briefly in the introductory video for the Best Cinematography nominees. Well, that was disappointing. Anyway. Actresses appearing in the videos also included Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh and Rosario Dawson. The nominees for Best Cinematography this year are The Shape Of Water, Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour and Mudbound.

Earlier, the Academy's official Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the nominations promo, featuring Priyanka.
 


Last June, the Academy invited several celebs worldwide to join the prestigious film body. Apart from Priyanka, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were included in the list, along with filmmakers like Goutam Ghose and Buddhadeb Dasgupta.

Soon after the announcement, Priyanka tweeted this.
 

While we aren't sure whether Priyanka will make it to the Oscars 2018 red carpet, here are some details about her previous appearances. She presented an Oscar in 2016 and attended as a guest last year.

2016

For her maiden appearance, Priyanka stunned in a strapless white Zuhair Murad gown. Sophia Banks, who styled Priyanka, explained to mid-day in an interview, "White was an on-trend colour. That dress felt like love at first sight."

In its 2017 annual year in review lists, Google announced that Priyanka's Zuhair Murad gown was the seventh most-searched Oscar red carpet dress.

2017

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a strapless silver Ralph and Russo ensemble with a geometric pattern. She accessorised her look simply with stone earrings and cuffs. She greeted the paparazzi on the red carpet with a namaste.

Priyanka's Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson was also present there. Baywatch was Priyanka's first Hollywood film.

Ahead of the Oscars 2018 nominations, Priyanka Chopra attended the Sundance Festival in Lake City, Utah, where her second Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake, was screened.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the third season of Quantico, her American TV show.
 

