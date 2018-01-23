Priyanka Chopra Went To The Sundance Fest. Up Next, Oscar Nominations

Priyanka Chopra has put the filming of Quantico on hold to attend the Sundance Film Festival

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 23, 2018 15:37 IST
Priyanka Chopra in Utah. (Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra)

  1. Priyanka Chopra will announce Oscar nominations tonight
  2. A Kid Like Jake, starring Priyanka, was listed in Sundance line-up
  3. It also stars Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and Jim Parsons
Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to announce Oscars 2018 nominations later today, was busy with the team of A Kid Like Jake at the Sundance Festival in Lake City, Utah the last few days. The 35-year-old actress along with Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson and Rosario Dawson will do the honours tonight while the award ceremony has been scheduled for March 4. But till then, we have pictures of Priyanka and her A Kid Like Jake - Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and Jim Parsons - having a blast at the Sundance Film Festival. After a short break in December Priyanka resumed filming the third season of her popular television show Quantico.

This one is EVERYTHING @octaviaspencer #akidlikejake #sundancefilmfestival

Camo

Priyanka debuted in Hollywood in last year's Baywatch and later signed up for A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.

Last year, while announcing the selection of A Kid Like Jake in the Sundance line-up, Priyanka said: "When I read the script of A Kid Like Jake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of. A story that needed to be told and seen." The film chronicles the life a four-year-old boy, who is gender variant, and is about to start kindergarten. A Kid Like Jake is directed by which Silas Howard, whose television credits include shows such as This Is Us and Transparent.
 

Priyanka Chopra is expected to resume filming Quantico season 3 soon. She shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the upcoming episodes of the series, which were mind-blowing, to say the least.

