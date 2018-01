Priyanka Chopra Went To The Sundance Fest. Up Next, Oscar Nominations

Highlights Priyanka Chopra will announce Oscar nominations tonight A Kid Like Jake, starring Priyanka, was listed in Sundance line-up It also stars Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and Jim Parsons

Camo A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

1/2 When I read the script of #AKidLikeJake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of.. A story that needed to be told and seen..And now it's been selected for @sundancefest !!! I can't wait for you all to see this amazing lil film we've made. pic.twitter.com/mted86NCci — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 29, 2017

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to announce Oscars 2018 nominations later today, was busy with the team ofat the Sundance Festival in Lake City, Utah the last few days. The 35-year-old actress along with Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson and Rosario Dawson will do the honours tonight while the award ceremony has been scheduled for March 4. But till then, we have pictures of Priyanka and her- Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and Jim Parsons - having a blast at the Sundance Film Festival. After a short break in December Priyanka resumed filming the third season of her popular television show Quantico And then it was time to get set for the Sundance Film Festival:Priyanka debuted in Hollywood in last year'sand later signed up forand Last year, while announcing the selection ofin the Sundance line-up, Priyanka said: "When I read the script of, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of. A story that needed to be told and seen." The film chronicles the life a four-year-old boy, who is gender variant, and is about to start kindergarten.is directed by which Silas Howard, whose television credits include shows such asandPriyanka Chopra is expected to resume filmingseason 3 soon. She shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the upcoming episodes of the series, which were mind-blowing, to say the least.