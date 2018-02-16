Harassed By Wife, In-Laws, Bank Employee In Delhi Commits Suicide: Police The incident took place near Mandavali Railway Colony, where some eyewitnesses saw the man lie down on the track late in the evening.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The body has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination. (Representational) New Delhi: A 26-year-old bank employee on Thursday committed suicide in the national capital by lying in front of an oncoming train, police said.



The incident took place near Mandavali Railway Colony, where some eyewitnesses saw him lie down on the track late in the evening. The police said they came to know of the incident around 10:00 p.m.



The body of the deceased, identified as Vikas, was later taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi by the police.



According to the police, they have recovered a suicide note from the body, in which the deceased has written that he was forced to take the extreme step because of his wife and her family.



Vikas, an employee of a private bank, lived in Madhu Vihar area of Delhi. He got married three months ago, and ever since he was allegedly being harassed by his wife and the in-laws.



Last Tuesday, Vikas was beaten up by his in-laws, and according to Vikas' suicide note, there had been several instances of harassment and violence by his in-laws, against which he had also filed a complaint in the Madhu Vihar Police Station. But, the police did not act on it.



The body has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination and the police is interrogating his relatives.



A 26-year-old bank employee on Thursday committed suicide in the national capital by lying in front of an oncoming train, police said.The incident took place near Mandavali Railway Colony, where some eyewitnesses saw him lie down on the track late in the evening. The police said they came to know of the incident around 10:00 p.m.The body of the deceased, identified as Vikas, was later taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi by the police.According to the police, they have recovered a suicide note from the body, in which the deceased has written that he was forced to take the extreme step because of his wife and her family.Vikas, an employee of a private bank, lived in Madhu Vihar area of Delhi. He got married three months ago, and ever since he was allegedly being harassed by his wife and the in-laws. Last Tuesday, Vikas was beaten up by his in-laws, and according to Vikas' suicide note, there had been several instances of harassment and violence by his in-laws, against which he had also filed a complaint in the Madhu Vihar Police Station. But, the police did not act on it.The body has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination and the police is interrogating his relatives.