"The World Must...": S Jaishankar's One-Line Message On Operation Sindoor

Read Time: 1 min
"The World Must...": S Jaishankar's One-Line Message On Operation Sindoor
New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shared a one-line message for the world hours after Indian armed forces struck multiple terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Taking to social media, the foreign minister said, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."

Last week, Mr Jaishankar had spoken to his counterparts from non-permanent member nations of the United Nations Security Council, including Algeria, Greece, Sierra Leone, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia and Somalia.

Even Pakistan is among the non-permanent members of the Security Council, which keeps changing every two years.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' early this morning and conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist bases across the border and the Line of Control.

S Jaishankar, Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam Terror Attack
