Congress Reiterates "Unity" As Indian Army Hits Pakistan Terror Targets

Congress struck a chord of unity as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised the security forces' "resolve and courage", hours after Operation Sindoor was launched to hit nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Party MP Jairam Ramesh too expressed his party's firm support to the armed forces

Mr Kharge wrote in a post on X, "National unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our armed forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and national interest is supreme for us."

Their statements come hours after Operation Sindoor was carried out, in which the targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Other targets hit in a precise operation were Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all terror bases of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed).

Mr Ramesh reiterated his party's "fullest support" in the response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. "India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest," he said.

The Congress MP said the party is "standing firmly with our armed forces".

A Union Defence Ministry statement said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the missile strikes an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply." In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said.

The strikes comes after tensions between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, with a raft of measures by both sides. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed its airspace for Pakistan-owned and operated planes and expelled diplomats. Pakistan, in response, continued small arms firing along the Line of Control for 12 consecutive nights.