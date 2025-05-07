Asaduddin Owaisi's Message After Operation Sindoor Targets Terror Bases

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi praised India's military action on terror targets. India launched Operation Sindoor and struck nine terror bases in Pakistan, POK Mr Owaisi emphasized the need to dismantle Pakistan's terror infrastructure

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the overnight military action by Indian forces on multiple terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' early this morning and conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist bases across the border and the Line of Control. Follow live updates here

In an online post in Urdu and Hindi, Mr Owaisi praised the attack and called on the Indian armed forces to "completely destroy" Pakistan's terror infrastructure. He also highlighted the need to teach a "tough lesson" to the Pakistani deep state.

"I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind," he said.

मैं हमारी रक्षा सेनाओं द्वारा पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर किए गए लक्षित हमलों का स्वागत करता हूँ। पाकिस्तानी डीप स्टेट को ऐसी सख्त सीख दी जानी चाहिए कि फिर कभी दूसरा पहलगाम न हो। पाकिस्तान के आतंक ढांचे को पूरी तरह नष्ट कर देना चाहिए। जय हिन्द! #OperationSindoor — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 7, 2025

In the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed in cold blood by terrorists with links to Pakistan. Avenging the killings, Indian forces struck bases used by terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen early this morning.

The government said the military action was "focused, measured and non-escalatory", and no Pakistani military facility was targeted.

After the Pahalgam massacre, Mr Owaisi had called for an effective response to the "cowardly attack". "The way people were killed by separating kids and women, and asking males about their religion, was disheartening and inhumane. Those who couldn't recite the Kalma were fired upon. This is barbaric," he had said.

He had also attacked Pakistan for being a "failed nation". He had said those speaking "nonsense" in that country "don't know Islam", in an apparent jibe at the Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir, who is known to make provocative remarks.

On reports that Islamabad was vacating its terror launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, fearing an Indian attack, he had called on Indian forces to "enter and stay" in those regions. "If they are taking any action this time, toh ghar mein ghus ke baith jana, khatam (enter the house and stay, that's it)," he had said.