Pak Army Suffers Casualties As India Retaliates To Artillery Firing: Sources

Pakistan Army has suffered casualties in Operation Sindoor, India's all-out counterstrike in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, defence sources have said. The Indian Army has responded after the Pakistan Army fired artillery guns, inflicting heavy damage, the sources added.

In the first combined tri-series operation since the 1971 war, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force conducted precision strikes at 1:44 am on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response. The all-out attack came two weeks after the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were shot dead in cold blood. Sources have told NDTV that Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored the operation.

India struck terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, including the headquarters of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," India said in a statement.

Pakistan retaliated with cross-border firing and artillery shelling at Indian villages along the Line of Control, killing three civilians.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, Director General of ISPR, said India struck sites in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Chak Amru, Bhimber, Gulpur, Sialkot and two sites in Muzaffarabad. Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Chak Amru and Muridke are located across the international border and the rest across the Line of Control in PoK. Muridke is where the headquarters of the Hafiz Seed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba are located. Bahalwapur, on the other hand, is in Pakistan's Punjab province and is the base of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" on his X handle. Minutes after India announced that it conducted the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X and said, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given."