Homophobic Slurs, Defaced Walls: Queer Artist's Delhi Studio Vandalised

Queer artist Param Sahib, known for his fashion do-it-yourself projects, has alleged that his design studio was vandalised Saturday night. The popular content creator called the incident a "hate crime". In a video shared to his Instagram, the 36-year-old was seen crying as he documented the destruction at his workspace.

"I just got a call from somebody from my office this morning that something has happened, and I just ran," he was heard saying. "Someone broke into... I don't know who came, and they broke everything in my office. They just dismantled everything."

The fashion designer shared footage of the damaged studio, while adding that nobody was harmed. "Homophobic cuss words were written on the walls, my studio was brutally vandalised, machines were thrown apart, my clothing samples were chopped and thrown everywhere," he said.

"I really don't know what to do right now. I think I'm really tired. I'm sick of fighting this," he said.

He also mentioned he was getting "threats" on social media after he started making content. "The past few months have been mentally tearing apart and this is just devastating. I've no words to say, completely blanked out," the artist wrote in his caption.

Mr Sahib revealed this was the second time his studio was vandalised in five years, adding that the "brutality of it is making me cry."

"I'm truly devastated and tired of this fight, which is not even my fight. I'm just trying to do my work sincerely and not fight against any sector, community or people," he wrote.

"I just hope people really choose love and peace over this hate crime," he added.

Who is Param Sahib?

Born on May 9, 1989, in Delhi, Param Sahib is a fashion designer with a Bachelor's in Fashion Design from NIFT Bengaluru. He briefly studied English Honours at Kirori Mal College, where he founded his first fashion society.

His passion for fashion led him into films and ad projects before he launched his label, 'PARAM SAHIB', in 2016. Celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Raja Kumari, and Regina Cassandra have worn his creations.