Sikh Woman Raped By 2 Men In UK, Told "Go Back To Your Country"

A Sikh woman in her twenties was raped by two men and was subjected to racist remarks in the UK's Oldbury town. The attackers further told the woman to "go back to your own country", in a racial attack mirroring a similar incident on Indian-origin expatriates.

The incident occurred near Tame Road in Oldbury around 8:30 am last Tuesday.

The police are treating it as a 'racially aggravated' attack and have urged for help to trace the attackers. The woman has informed them that the attackers made racist comments, the police said, adding that CCTV and forensic inquiries are underway.

Birminghamlive identified the suspects as "white men", one with a shaven head and wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt, while the other suspect was reportedly wearing a grey top.

The incident has left the local Sikh community infuriated, and it is being seen as a targeted assault. A local senior cop said the anger was "fully understandable" and assured they would increase patrols in the area.

British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemned the incident and said the rise in "overt racism" in recent times is deeply concerning.

"This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she "does not belong here." She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain," said the lawmaker from Birmingham Edgbaston.

Another MP, Jas Athwal from Ilford South, called it a "vile, racist, misogynist attack" that should be treated with the utmost seriousness. "Let's be clear, this attack is a result of the rising racial tensions in our country, and now, a young woman has been left traumatised for life," he said.

The hate crime follows the assault of two elderly Sikh men by three teenagers outside a railway station in Wolverhampton less than a month ago. They were seen on the ground, being kicked repeatedly by one of the attackers until he was pulled away by another.

The turbans of the Sikh men had come off during the assault.