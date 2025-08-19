2 Sikh Men Assaulted By Teenagers In Racist Attack In UK, Video Emerges

In a hate crime in the UK, two Sikh men were assaulted by three teenagers last Friday (August 15), causing a massive uproar. The racist attack occurred outside a railway station in Wolverhampton.

A viral footage of the incident showed the victims lying on the ground, being kicked repeatedly by one of the attackers until he was pulled away by another. The turbans of the Sikh men had come off during the assault and were seen lying next to them.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the hate crime but were later released on bail.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who heads the Shiromani Akali Dal, has urged Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to raise the issue with the UK government to ensure the safety of Sikh expatriates living in that country.

I strongly condemn the horrific attack on two elderly Sikh men in Wolverhampton, UK, during the course of which one Sikh's turban was removed forcibly.

▪️This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all).

The Sikh community is known for its benevolence and compassion, and they deserve safety and respect worldwide, he said, sharing a video of the attack.

"I urge West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly and deliver justice to the victims. I also urge Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to raise this issue with the UK government to ensure the safety of the Sikh diaspora. Meanwhile, I appeal to all Sikh brethren settled abroad to support each other in this hour of need," he added.

British Transport Police, which is investigating the case, warned that such behaviour won't be tolerated. "We won't tolerate this sort of behaviour on the railway network and have launched a full investigation. Three boys were arrested at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing," it said and asked witnesses to report to them.

Local MP Sureena Brackenridge has also condemned the incident and asked anyone with relevant information to contact the police directly or make an anonymous report through the police hotline. "I am aware of an incident that took place at Wolverhampton Railway Station with a video currently circulating on social media. My thoughts are with all of those affected," she said in an online post.

She said Wolverhampton city has a diverse population and appealed to them to remain united.

"As a city, Wolverhampton is proud of its community, which is strong, diverse, and resilient. At times like these, it is vital that we come together in calm and unity and allow the relevant authorities to undertake their work. At this moment, I thank the police for their swift and serious response, which has seen arrests made, and their ongoing work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of those in our city," she added.