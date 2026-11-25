For generations, buying property in India has been one of the most popular ways for households to build wealth. From residential apartments to commercial spaces and land, real estate has remained a preferred investment for Indians looking for long-term returns.

But as Indian investors become more globally connected, the investment conversation is changing. Instead of putting all their money into domestic property, many are beginning to explore opportunities overseas. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, is emerging as one such destination.

The attraction goes beyond luxury homes and high-profile developments. Higher rental yields, exposure to an international property market and a currency linked to the US dollar are adding to the UAE's appeal.

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So, when it comes to making property investments, where does capital work harder: India or the UAE?

According to CA Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, the UAE offers Indian investors an opportunity to diversify their real estate holdings beyond domestic markets.

India Vs UAE: The Rental Yield Difference

One of the biggest factors influencing a property investment decision is rental income.

According to estimates by Colliers, residential rental yields in India generally range between 1.5 per cent and 4 per cent. Dubai, meanwhile, offers gross rental yields of around 6-10 per cent. For short-term rentals, the yields can rise to 10-15 per cent, depending on the property and location.

Ras Al Khaimah also offers an attractive proposition, with gross residential rental yields estimated at around 5.3 per cent.

The difference is significant. A property generating a higher rental yield can potentially provide investors with a stronger regular income stream.

However, these are gross yields. Actual returns can vary after accounting for maintenance, management charges, vacancy periods, service fees and other ownership costs.

Aggarwal believes that the UAE's rental market and growing international investor base make it an interesting destination for Indians looking to expand their property portfolios.

Why The UAE Is Attracting Indian Investors

The investment case for the UAE is not limited to rental income.

For Indian investors whose wealth is largely concentrated in rupee-denominated assets, overseas property can offer geographical and currency diversification.

The UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. This gives investors exposure to a currency framework different from the Indian rupee. However, currency movements between the rupee and the dirham can also affect the final investment returns when money is converted back into Indian currency.

Property ownership rules are another factor.

Foreign investors can purchase freehold properties in designated areas of the UAE. This provides an established ownership framework and access to the country's residential property market.

The growing participation of international buyers is also changing the market. In Abu Dhabi, resident expatriates and non-resident foreign buyers accounted for 70 per cent of residential property sales value, highlighting the role of overseas capital in the emirate's real estate market.

Branded Residences Add A New Dimension

Another trend attracting investors is the growing popularity of branded residences.

International hospitality and lifestyle brands are increasingly entering the residential real estate market. These developments combine private home ownership with hospitality-led services, facilities and management standards.

Dubai has become a major market for such projects. As of June 2026, the emirate had 183 branded residential developments.

Ras Al Khaimah is also preparing for significant growth in this segment, with approximately 10,000 branded residential units scheduled for delivery by 2030.

According to Aggarwal, the growing presence of international brands is adding another dimension to the UAE property market. Such developments can appeal to globally mobile buyers looking for a combination of residential ownership, services and lifestyle amenities.

However, the brand association alone does not guarantee better returns. Investors still need to assess the purchase price, location, rental demand and ongoing costs.

Can Buying Property In UAE Also Offer Residency?

There is another factor that could influence an Indian investor's decision: the UAE Golden Visa.

Under applicable eligibility provisions, property investors purchasing real estate worth at least AED 2 million may qualify for long-term residency in the UAE, subject to ownership conditions and other requirements.

This makes the investment proposition broader than simply buying a property and earning rental income.

For investors considering international business opportunities, lifestyle diversification or a longer-term presence in the UAE, the residency route could add to the appeal.

Aggarwal sees the UAE as a market that offers Indian investors a combination of international exposure, rental income opportunities and potential long-term value creation.

Where Should Indian Investors Put Their Money?

The comparison between India and the UAE is not necessarily about choosing one market over the other.

India continues to offer investors access to a large domestic property market, with opportunities across residential, commercial and emerging real estate segments. The UAE, meanwhile, offers geographical diversification, potentially higher rental yields in select markets and exposure to a dollar-linked currency.

The right choice ultimately depends on an investor's objectives, investment horizon, risk appetite and ability to manage an overseas asset.