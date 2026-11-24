Mumbai is increasingly attracting more than just homebuyers and domestic property investors. Global investors are also taking notice of the city's changing real estate landscape, backed by infrastructure expansion, strong commercial demand and its position as India's financial capital.

The city has secured a place among Asia-Pacific's (APAC) top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment in 2027, according to property consultancy Colliers' 2027 Global Investor Outlook.

The ranking puts Mumbai alongside major international property markets such as Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore. Tokyo emerged as the region's most preferred destination, followed by Osaka and Sydney.

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Mumbai's inclusion reflects growing investor confidence in India's established real estate markets and their long-term growth potential. It also comes at a time when international investors are becoming more selective about where they deploy their money.

According to Colliers, strong occupier demand, a growing supply of investment-grade assets and infrastructure development are strengthening India's position in the global property market.

For Mumbai, large infrastructure projects are playing an important role in changing the investment narrative. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Navi Mumbai International Airport are expected to improve connectivity across the metropolitan region and open up new growth corridors.

The changes are also reshaping the city's appeal as a place to live and work.

Mumbai's Growth Story Goes Beyond Real Estate

Akhil Saraf, Founder and CEO of Reloy, believes Mumbai is entering a phase of long-term transformation.

"Mumbai is becoming a decadal growth story. The city is witnessing infrastructure development at a pace unprecedented in its history, fundamentally transforming connectivity, accessibility and quality of life," Saraf told NDTV.

He said the city was also attracting some of India's best talent, supported by better earning opportunities, an improving lifestyle, a vibrant social ecosystem and a strong culture of public safety.

For Indian professionals, particularly those working outside the technology sector, Mumbai is increasingly emerging as an alternative to working overseas.

"The combination of career opportunities, quality of life, proximity to family and freedom from visa uncertainty is increasingly attractive," Saraf said.

He believes this shift in talent preferences is also important for understanding why global investors are paying closer attention to Mumbai.

"Global capital ultimately follows economic opportunity and human capital. Mumbai's emergence among Asia-Pacific's preferred real estate investment destinations is a reflection of this structural transformation, rather than merely a cyclical real estate opportunity," he added.

Investors Look Beyond Traditional Office Assets

The investment opportunity is also expanding beyond conventional commercial properties.

While office assets continue to attract significant institutional interest, other segments, including residential, industrial and logistics, hospitality and data centres, are gaining traction.

In India, office properties accounted for 37 per cent of total real estate investments during the first nine months of 2026, according to Colliers.

However, investments in alternative and hospitality assets increased six to seven times compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Mumbai is also attracting interest in the data centre segment. Growing demand for large-scale computing facilities and rising enterprise data consumption are creating fresh investment opportunities.

The broader investment environment across Asia-Pacific is changing as well. Higher financing costs are pushing investors towards assets where they can create additional value through redevelopment, refurbishment and better operational management.

Colliers found that 60 per cent of intended capital deployment by APAC investors is focused on value-add and opportunistic strategies.

The preference suggests that investors are increasingly looking beyond simple property price appreciation. They are seeking assets that can generate stronger rental income and deliver better returns through improvements.