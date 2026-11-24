A bank offers you a home loan. Along with the paperwork comes another suggestion: buy an insurance policy to protect your family in case something happens to you.

It sounds sensible. After all, nobody wants their family to struggle with loan repayments in their absence.

But there is a catch. What if the insurance premium is added to your loan amount? What if you are told that buying the policy is compulsory? And what if a cheaper, more suitable insurance plan is available outside the bank?

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For many borrowers, insurance becomes an expensive add-on to an already large financial commitment. Some sign up at the bank counter without comparing policies or understanding how the cover works.

However, borrowers have a choice. Buying life or health insurance is not a blanket regulatory requirement for getting a loan. Banks cannot make the purchase of an unrelated third-party insurance product compulsory as a condition for granting credit. In the case of a home loan, a lender may require the property serving as collateral to be insured against risks such as fire and natural calamities. Even then, borrowers can explore policies offered by other registered insurers instead of automatically accepting the bank's recommendation.

The bigger problem is not just buying insurance. It is how the premium is financed.

How A Rs 2 Lakh Insurance Policy Can Cost Almost Rs 4 Lakh

Imagine a bank offers you an insurance policy with a one-time premium of Rs 2 lakh. Instead of paying this amount separately, the bank adds it to your home loan.

At first, this may seem convenient. You do not have to arrange the money immediately. But the premium is now part of your borrowing.

Consider a 20-year home loan at an interest rate of 8.5 per cent. If the Rs 2 lakh premium is financed along with the loan, the additional repayment could work out to approximately Rs 4.15 lakh over the full tenure, assuming the interest rate remains unchanged.

In other words, a policy with a Rs 2 lakh premium could end up costing the family more than twice that amount.

Vinod Kamat, Head of Sales at Atom Risk Advisory, India, cautions borrowers against such arrangements. He points out that a simple term insurance policy purchased separately could be a more economical option for someone looking to protect their family against outstanding loan liabilities.

A separate policy also gives borrowers the flexibility to pay premiums annually rather than committing to a large single payment financed through a loan.

Why The Type Of Insurance Cover Matters

The premium is only one part of the decision. Borrowers must also understand what happens to the insurance cover as they repay their loans.

Some loan-linked insurance policies offer reducing cover. This means the insurance payout declines as the outstanding loan balance comes down. In the event of the borrower's death, the payout is primarily intended to settle the outstanding liability with the lender.

A level-term insurance policy works differently. Its sum assured remains constant throughout the policy term, subject to the policy conditions. The nominee receives the benefit and can decide how to use the money, including repaying the home loan or meeting other household expenses.

Kamat told NDTV that borrowers should carefully evaluate this difference before choosing a policy.

There is another important consideration: what happens if you transfer your home loan to another lender?

A loan-linked insurance policy may not automatically move with the loan. If the borrower shifts to another bank for a lower interest rate, the existing insurance arrangement may not necessarily continue in the same way.

This is why borrowers should avoid choosing a policy simply because it is being offered alongside the loan.

RBI's New Rules To Tighten The Screws On Mis-Selling

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also tightening its framework for the sale of third-party financial products, including insurance, through banks.

The RBI's Responsible Business Conduct (Second Amendment) Directions, 2026, will come into effect on January 1, 2027.

Under the new framework, compulsory bundling of another financial product with a customer's requested product or service will be treated as mis-selling. Banks will also have to obtain explicit customer consent before selling financial products.

The directions provide for a refund of the entire amount paid for a product if mis-selling is established. Banks will also have to compensate customers for losses arising from such practices, in accordance with their approved policies.

The RBI has also prescribed greater accountability for sales representatives and agents involved in marketing financial products through banks.

What Borrowers Should Check Before Buying Insurance With A Loan

Even with tighter regulations, borrowers need to be careful before signing the final loan documents. A few checks can prevent unnecessary expenses later.

1. Ask whether the insurance is mandatory

If a bank employee tells you that insurance is compulsory, ask for the requirement in writing. Find out whether it is a lender's condition relating to protection of the mortgaged property or an attempt to sell an additional life or health insurance product.

2. Avoid financing the insurance premium through the loan

A single-premium policy may look convenient when the bank offers to add its cost to the loan. But remember that you will also pay interest on that amount. Ask for the option of paying separately and compare the total cost.

3. Compare the actual insurance cover

Do not look at the premium alone. Check whether the sum assured reduces with the outstanding loan balance or remains constant. Also examine who receives the payout and whether the policy continues if you refinance or transfer the loan.

4. Check the loan disbursal amount

Compare the sanctioned loan amount with the actual amount disbursed. Look for deductions towards insurance premiums or other products that you may not have explicitly agreed to purchase. Raise questions immediately if the figures do not match.

5. Use the free-look period

Borrowers purchasing life insurance or eligible individual health insurance policies have a 30-day free-look period from the date of receiving the policy document. This gives them time to review the terms and seek cancellation if they are not satisfied, subject to applicable conditions and deductions. Kamat advises borrowers to compare insurance quotations before signing the final loan documents rather than accepting the first policy offered at the bank counter.