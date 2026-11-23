Selling a house is not as simple as finding a buyer, agreeing on a price and handing over the keys. A seemingly straightforward transaction can run into trouble if the property is overpriced, documents are missing, ownership records are unclear or tax liabilities are overlooked.

For homeowners, particularly those selling property in Delhi-NCR, the process can be more complicated. Properties in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram may come under different development authorities and transfer rules. The distinction between freehold and leasehold ownership can also affect how a sale is completed.

So, what should homeowners check before putting their property on the market?

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Jitender Yadav of Roots Developers and advocate Vivek Kumar share five important considerations each that can help sellers secure a better deal, avoid legal complications and complete the transaction smoothly.

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Selling Your Home

1. Get The Price Right From The Beginning

One of the biggest mistakes homeowners make is quoting an unrealistic price for their property. While sellers naturally want the best possible return, an inflated asking price can drive away genuine buyers. It can also keep the property on the market for longer, eventually forcing the owner to accept a lower offer.

Jitender Yadav of Roots Developers told NDTV that sellers should assess prevailing property rates, demand and supply, absorption levels and prices of comparable developments before deciding on a price.

The same approach should be followed by individual homeowners. A realistic, market-aligned price from day one can generate stronger buyer interest and improve the chances of closing the deal quickly.

2. Make Your Home Presentable Before Inviting Buyers

First impressions matter in real estate. A buyer's perception of a property can change significantly depending on how it looks and feels during a visit.

Simple improvements such as fresh paint, better lighting, well-maintained fittings and minor repairs can make a difference. Keeping the house clean, clutter-free and well-ventilated can also help buyers imagine themselves living there.

However, buyers today are looking beyond the property's physical specifications. Factors such as energy efficiency, smart home features, green spaces and lifestyle amenities are increasingly influencing purchase decisions.

3. Keep All Property Documents Ready

A well-maintained property may attract buyers, but incomplete paperwork can derail the transaction. Sellers should keep ownership documents, approved building plans, completion or occupancy certificates, property tax receipts and relevant society No Objection Certificates (NOCs) ready.

Missing documents or discrepancies in ownership records can delay legal verification, home loan approvals and registration. Jitender Yadav says having all paperwork organised in advance makes the transaction more transparent and hassle-free.

4. Understand Your Buyer And Highlight The Location

A property may appeal to different categories of buyers, including young families, working professionals, retirees and investors. Understanding the likely buyer can help sellers highlight the features that matter most to that particular segment.

For instance, families may prioritise proximity to schools and hospitals, while working professionals may look for connectivity to employment hubs and public transport.

Location is also becoming an important consideration in Delhi-NCR. Micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road and New Gurugram are attracting interest from homebuyers and investors amid improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Buyers are increasingly evaluating the lifestyle, convenience and future potential of a neighbourhood rather than looking at square footage alone.

5. Understand Market Conditions And Calculate Your Returns

Real estate markets move in cycles. Interest rates, buyer sentiment, infrastructure projects, festive-season demand and the supply of new properties can all influence prices and transaction activity.

While predicting the perfect time to sell is difficult, homeowners should understand prevailing market conditions before making a decision. There is another important aspect that sellers should not overlook: the actual money they will receive after the transaction.

Capital gains tax, brokerage charges, outstanding loans and other transaction-related expenses can affect the final proceeds. Jitender Yadav recommends consulting a tax advisor early in the process so that sellers can plan their finances and avoid unexpected costs.

5 Legal Checks Every Home Seller Must Make

Getting a buyer is only one part of the process. Sellers must also ensure that the property can be legally transferred and that the transaction complies with applicable laws. Advocate Vivek Kumar highlights five important legal and financial checks:-

1. Verify Ownership And Ensure A Clear Property Title

Before entering into a property transaction, sellers must establish that they have a clear and legally transferable title. The original sale deed, conveyance deed or allotment documents should be checked. In the case of inherited properties, sellers may also need the previous owner's death certificate, Will, probate where applicable, succession-related documents and mutation records.

Jointly owned properties require additional attention. All co-owners must participate in or properly authorise the transaction. One co-owner cannot ordinarily sell the entire property without the consent or participation of the others. Sellers should also check whether the property is mortgaged, involved in litigation or subject to any attachment, charge or third-party claim.

Vivek Kumar points out that Section 55 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, requires sellers to disclose material defects in the property or its title that the buyer is unaware of and cannot discover through ordinary care. Concealing such information can lead to legal complications and disputes after the sale.

2. Check Whether Your Property Is Freehold Or Leasehold

This is particularly important for homeowners in Delhi-NCR, where ownership and transfer procedures can vary depending on the property and the authority governing it. For instance, properties in Delhi may be freehold or leasehold. Some properties allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other government authorities are subject to specific transfer conditions.

Similarly, properties in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram may be governed by the rules of the respective development authority, allotment documents or builder-buyer agreements. Before selling, homeowners should check:

Whether the property is freehold or leasehold.

Whether a transfer permission or NOC is required.

Whether conversion from leasehold to freehold is pending.

Whether any transfer charges or other dues remain outstanding.

Whether the necessary completion or occupancy documents are available, wherever applicable.

Simply having possession of a property or having paid its entire purchase price does not automatically mean that it can be transferred without restrictions. Vivek Kumar advises sellers to examine the original allotment and lease conditions before promising an unconditional transfer. The DDA, for instance, has separate procedures and documentation requirements for leasehold-to-freehold conversion and the execution of conveyance deeds.

3. Do Not Rely On Verbal Assurances. Sign A Proper Agreement To Sell

Once the buyer and seller agree on a price, the next step should be a properly drafted Agreement to Sell. This document should clearly spell out the terms and conditions of the transaction. These include:

Final sale price and payment schedule.

Advance or token money paid by the buyer.

Deadline for completing the transaction.

Responsibility for stamp duty, registration and other expenses.

Treatment of any outstanding loan or mortgage.

Consequences of cancellation or default by either party.

Date of possession and handover.

Conditions relating to NOCs and other approvals, wherever required.

Informal payment receipts and verbal assurances should not replace a properly documented agreement.

Notably, an Agreement to Sell does not, by itself, transfer ownership of an immovable property. Under Section 54 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, a sale of immovable property of the relevant value is completed through a registered instrument. Therefore, sellers must ensure that the final Sale Deed is properly executed and registered.

4. Understand TDS And Capital Gains Tax Before Selling

The amount a homeowner receives from a property sale is not necessarily the amount they ultimately get to keep. Tax implications must be considered before finalising the transaction. There are two important aspects.

a) TDS on property transactions: Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, the relevant provision is Section 393(1), Table Sl. No. 3(i). Where the sale consideration or stamp duty value meets the prescribed threshold of Rs 50 lakh, the buyer is generally required to deduct TDS at 1 per cent, subject to applicable conditions. Sellers should ensure that the buyer deposits the deducted amount and provides the relevant TDS documentation. This will help them verify the tax credit against their records.

b) Capital gains tax: The tax liability depends on factors such as the property's holding period, acquisition date, nature of the asset and applicable tax provisions. Depending on the circumstances, the seller may have to pay short-term or long-term capital gains tax. Exemptions may also be available under the applicable provisions, subject to prescribed conditions. Sellers should additionally consider the applicable circle rate and stamp duty valuation while structuring the transaction. Since stamp duty and registration requirements vary across Delhi-NCR jurisdictions, homeowners should check the rules applicable to their property. Kumar recommends consulting a tax professional before finalising the sale to understand the potential liability and available exemptions.

5. Clear Outstanding Dues And Document The Final Handover

Signing the Sale Deed does not mean homeowners can overlook the final handover process. Before transferring possession, sellers should ensure that all outstanding dues have been settled or appropriately adjusted against the final payment. These may include:

Municipal property tax.

Electricity and water bills.

Society or Resident Welfare Association (RWA) maintenance charges.

Outstanding builder or development authority dues.

Home loan or mortgage liabilities.

If the property is mortgaged, the seller should coordinate with the bank to close the loan and obtain the release of original title documents.

The handover itself should also be properly documented. Sellers should obtain a written acknowledgement of possession, record electricity and water meter readings, hand over the keys and provide an inventory of documents transferred to the buyer. A written possession letter and payment acknowledgement can help prevent future disputes over pending dues, the date of handover and responsibility for the property.