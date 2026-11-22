For Indian families, gold and property have traditionally been two of the most trusted ways to build wealth. But what happens when a traditional safe-haven asset goes head-to-head with land in a city undergoing a major transformation?

The numbers from the past few years make for an interesting comparison. Gold has delivered substantial returns, riding a global rally. But land in parts of Ayodhya has witnessed a much sharper jump, with prices in some areas around the Ram Mandir reportedly multiplying several times since 2019.

So, if someone had invested in gold in 2021 or bought land in Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir's inauguration, which investment would have made more money by November 2026?

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The answer depends on where the land was purchased. But in Ayodhya's biggest growth pockets, property appears to have beaten gold by a considerable margin.

Gold Prices: A Strong Rally, But A Recent Correction

Gold's journey has been impressive, even after its latest correction. The average price of 24-carat gold stood at around Rs 48,720 per 10 grams in 2021. It climbed past Rs 1 lakh in 2025 and touched a record of around Rs 1.78 lakh in late January 2026.

However, the rally has since lost some steam. Gold fell to Rs 1,41,062 per 10 grams on November 4, according to the IBJA benchmark cited in the data. By November 19, the IBJA closing price for 24-carat gold had slipped further to Rs 1,29,531 per 10 grams.

That still represents a gain of nearly 166 per cent over the 2021 average. For someone who invested Rs 5 lakh in gold at the 2021 average price, the investment would be worth approximately Rs 13.3 lakh at the November 19 rate, excluding taxes and other costs.

The recent correction has come amid a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Global investors have also been reassessing their exposure to precious metals.

But gold's long-term appeal remains linked to its role as a store of value, particularly during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Ayodhya Property: The Ram Mandir Effect On Land Prices

Gold's returns look impressive. But Ayodhya's property market tells a different story. The city has undergone a major transformation since the construction of the Ram Mandir gathered momentum. What was once primarily known as a religious destination is now attracting attention from investors, hospitality companies, retailers and infrastructure developers.

According to property consultancy Liases Foras, land prices across Ayodhya have increased by 25-40 per cent since 2019. However, the appreciation has been significantly higher in areas surrounding the Ram Mandir, where prices have reportedly risen five to ten times.

A fivefold increase translates into a 400 per cent gain. A tenfold increase means a 900 per cent appreciation. That is considerably higher than gold's approximately 166 per cent increase between 2021 and November 2026.

The transformation is not limited to property prices. Ayodhya recorded 5.8 crore visitors in 2023. The number increased to 29.9 crore in 2025, reflecting the growing popularity of the destination.

The Ram Mandir has been a major attraction. Meanwhile, the new airport, redevelopment of the railway junction and investments in urban infrastructure have improved connectivity and the city's capacity to accommodate visitors.

This has created opportunities beyond religious tourism. Hotels, restaurants, shops, transport operators and housing projects could all benefit from the increase in economic activity. That, in turn, can support demand for commercially and strategically located land.

The government also revised Ayodhya's circle rates in June 2025, after an eight-year gap. The revision involved increases of up to 200 per cent in certain areas. The rise in circle rates is another indication of the changing property market. However, circle rates are government-prescribed minimum values for property transactions and should not be confused with actual market prices.

Gold Vs Ayodhya Land: What Do The Returns Say?

The comparison suggests that Ayodhya land has delivered much higher returns in select locations. But there is an important distinction.

Gold's appreciation can be tracked through relatively transparent market prices. Property returns in Ayodhya vary significantly depending on the location, land quality, accessibility and timing of purchase.

For perspective, an investment of Rs 5 lakh in gold in 2021 would have grown to approximately Rs 13.3 lakh by November 19, 2026.

A Rs 5 lakh investment in land that appreciated fivefold would become Rs 25 lakh. At tenfold appreciation, it would be worth Rs 50 lakh.

Why Buying Land In Ayodhya Is Not The Same As Buying Gold

While the numbers may make land look like an obvious winner, property comes with risks that gold investors do not face in the same way.

Gold is relatively liquid. Investors can sell it through established channels, and its price is available daily.

Land is different. Finding a buyer can take months or even years. The quoted market price may not be the price at which a seller can actually complete a transaction.

There are also title-related risks, land-use restrictions, access issues and the possibility of buying a plot at an inflated price.

Moreover, the sharpest appreciation in Ayodhya has been concentrated in select locations. It would be incorrect to assume that every plot in the city has delivered fivefold or tenfold returns.

The next phase of growth will also depend on whether the increase in visitor numbers translates into sustained commercial activity, employment and demand for housing.

Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, told NDTV that investors should look at the growth potential of a destination rather than simply its current property prices.

"When investing in land, don't start with the plot. Start with the potential of the destination. What will drive its growth over the next decade? Will it be emerging industries, growing tourism or improved connectivity? The real opportunity lies in identifying these growth drivers early and choosing land that is strategically positioned to benefit from them, backed by clear ownership and a well-defined development plan," he added.