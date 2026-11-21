Back in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens of the country to avoid buying gold. The people heeded and helped in bringing down the price of the precious metal, PM Modi said on Saturday, stating that people now tell him that he saved their money.

The prime minister's remark came during a public address at the 5th National Skill Convocation at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

"I had urged the countrymen that for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," PM Modi recalled, comparing his appeal to that of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's call to skip a meal during severe food shortage in 1965.

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"This country had then obeyed his (Shastri's) call. My country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold and the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved'," the prime minister said.

Gold prices have seen a major decline over the past few months, falling to Rs 12,523 per gram today from 15,250 per gram on May 9, a day before PM Modi's appeal. The prices are for 24 carat gold in Delhi, as per goodreturns.

The May Appeal

PM Modi's appeal to the nation to avoid buying gold came in May, when India's foreign exchange came under pressure with the Middle East conflict pushing up crude prices.

"Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively. In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year," the PM had then said at a rally in Hyderabad.

Among his seven appeals, he had also urged citizens to curb fuel use, revive working from home, and reduce foreign travel. In a similar appeal in September, he had again urged people to avoid gold purchases unless necessary.

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In May, the government had also raised import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, with jewellery stocks taking a hit a day after the prime minister's appeal.

Fall In Gold Demand

Data suggests the prime minister's appeal did translate to lesser demand in gold. As per government data, official gold imports fell nearly 40% during April-October. The country saw gold imports of $24.78 billion during this period, as compared to $41.24 billion during the year-ago period.

Even World Gold Council data suggests that gold demand fell to 162 tonnes during July-September, down 29% from the year-ago period. The demand for jewellery had also fallen 20% to about 100 tonnes.