The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered cash, foreign currency, gold and silver worth approximately Rs 1.86 crore during searches conducted at the residential premises of a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), posted at Panchkula in Haryana, who was arrested in a bribery case on Thursday.

The CBI had registered the case against the accused Superintendent on allegations of demanding illegal gratification for extending undue favour in GST proceedings against a private firm. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant during a trap laid at Panchkula on Thursday.

During subsequent searches conducted on Friday, Indian currency amounting to Rs 24.29 lakh, foreign currency equivalent to approximately Rs 15.65 lakh, and gold jewellery, gold bullion and silver collectively valued at approximately Rs 1.46 crore were recovered. The total value of these recoveries is approximately Rs 1.86 crore.

The searches also led to the recovery of documents relating to six bank accounts, investment portfolios, a life insurance policy and multiple immovable properties. Documents relating to a vehicle and financial transactions of the accused and his family members were also found.

The recovered financial and property-related documents are being examined to ascertain the assets, investments and financial transactions of the accused and his family members.



