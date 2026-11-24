Gold has long been seen as a safe investment. But what happens when the asset that investors turn to during uncertain times starts losing its shine?

Gold prices have taken a sharp hit after touching record highs of around Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams earlier this year. MCX gold futures have fallen nearly 33 per cent from those levels. The correction has been particularly steep in recent sessions. December gold futures shed Rs 14,927, or around 11 per cent, in just one week, hitting a level not seen in more than a year.

Profit booking, a stronger rupee, a firm US Federal Reserve stance and liquidations triggered by margin calls have added to the pressure.

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For someone sitting on Rs 10 lakh and looking to invest, the correction raises an important question: Is this the time to buy gold at lower prices, or should the money find its way into real estate?

Some market experts believe property deserves a closer look, particularly because it offers something gold does not: the possibility of regular rental income.

Gold Or Silver: Is It Time To Reconsider Precious Metals?

The recent fall in gold prices has not necessarily made it a bargain for every investor.

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara, told NDTV that silver currently looks more attractive than gold when their relative valuations are compared.

The gold-silver ratio has moved into the mid-60s. Historically, it has fluctuated between 40 and 70. "At a price ratio in mid-60s, silver looks attractive relative to gold," he explains. "Whenever we consider the relative valuation for the gold-silver ratio, its mid 60s suggests that silver is a better investment opportunity relative to gold. Historically, the ratio has fluctuated between 40 and 70."

Maurya, however, does not suggest abandoning precious metals altogether. Instead, he sees them as a cushion against uncertainty rather than an investment that should dominate a portfolio. "Gold and silver can each be held within an investment portfolio -- ideally representing 10-15 per cent -- and can serve a function of security," he comments.

Why Real Estate Is Getting Investors' Attention

Unlike gold, property can generate an income even while investors wait for its value to appreciate. That rental income is one reason why high net worth individuals look at real estate differently from conventional investors, says Vijay Raundal, Managing Director at Teerth Realties.

"Although it is commonly thought that high net worth individuals simply purchase assets and then wait for them to increase in value, in fact, they tend to invest in assets which are able to deliver a stream of income right away," Raundal told NDTV.

There are also signs of price appreciation in some of Pune's prominent residential markets.

Between 2021 and 2025, property values in Balewadi, Baner and Hinjewadi increased by 64 per cent, 58 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively. Rental yields in these locations currently range between 4.2 per cent and 5.1 per cent.

The next growth driver could be infrastructure. The Metro Line 3 development is expected to improve connectivity and potentially bring down commuting times in these areas from around 90 minutes to 25 minutes.

Property values in these locations are projected to rise by 80-120 per cent by 2030, according to the estimates shared.

The rental market is another factor attracting attention.

Keshav Mangla, GM-Business Development at Forteasia Realty, told NDTV that residential and commercial properties continue to see underlying rental demand. Depending on the location and property segment, investors can typically expect rental yields of 3-7 per cent annually.

He is particularly positive about smaller cities, where rental yields can range between 4 per cent and 6 per cent. This compares with the 2-3 per cent generally seen in major metropolitan markets.

"The rental yields in second-tier cities are highly attractive for purpose-built rental projects because of the number of young professionals and families moving there for lifestyle and career ambitions," he says. The movement of professionals and families to emerging cities could create opportunities for investors willing to look beyond traditional property markets.

Rs 10 Lakh To Invest: What Are Your Real Estate Options?

Rs 10 lakh may not be enough to purchase a ready-to-move apartment in an established metropolitan neighbourhood. But it can still serve as a starting point for a property investment.

One option is to use the amount as a down payment for a home loan. This could help investors enter emerging residential markets without having to arrange the entire purchase amount upfront.

Raundal sees this as a possible route for young investors with stable incomes and a long-term investment horizon.

Another option is to explore land in developing regions, including Dholera SIR and the western fringes of Pune. These markets may offer opportunities before infrastructure development is fully reflected in property prices. However, investors must carefully assess land titles, approvals, connectivity and actual development activity before committing their money.

For those who want exposure to real estate without the responsibilities of owning and managing a physical property, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and fractional or shared ownership models offer alternatives. These allow investors to participate with relatively smaller amounts, although their risks, liquidity and income structures differ from direct property ownership.

Nikhil Mawale, Co-Founder and CEO of Property Drone Realty, points to the growing demand for homes that balance affordability with location and amenities. "The price range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore addresses a broad spectrum of buyers, who are looking for a combination of the right location, space, facilities, and affordability," Mawale told NDTV.

Looking ahead, Mawale identifies Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, along with emerging cities such as Nagpur and Bhopal, as "the growth corridors for the future of India".

Gold Or Property: Where Should Rs 10 Lakh Go?

The recent correction in gold prices may tempt investors to buy the dip. But falling prices do not automatically make an asset cheap. The same caution applies to real estate, where location, purchase price, rental demand and liquidity can significantly influence returns.

For someone with Rs 10 lakh to invest, the decision should depend on the investment horizon and the need for liquidity.

Gold and silver can continue to play a role in portfolio diversification. Maurya's suggested 10-15 per cent allocation offers one way to limit exposure to precious metals while retaining their potential as a hedge.

Real estate, meanwhile, could appeal to investors looking for rental income and long-term capital appreciation. But direct property ownership often requires a larger financial commitment, involves transaction costs and can be difficult to exit quickly.