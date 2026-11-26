Stock Market Live Updates: Both Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Thursday. At the open, Sensex gained 100 points while Nifty was up 20.
The rupee weakened 31 paise to 92.55 against the US dollar, compared to 92.24 a dollar at the close of Wednesday's session.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
The Human Link Behind SIP Growth
62% of mutual fund distributors grew their SIP books despite market volatility, finds Wealthy-Monitor Deloitte study
India's mutual fund distributors are helping investors maintain investment discipline through market cycles, with more than three in five (62%) of surveyed distributors with systematic investment plan (SIP) clients reporting growth in their monthly SIP books over the previous year, despite market volatility, according to a new study commissioned by wealth-tech platform Wealthy in collaboration with Monitor Deloitte. Only 5% of distributors with SIP clients reported a decline in their monthly SIP books, while 33% saw no change.
Titled The Human Link: Voice of the Mutual Fund Distributor in 2026, the nationwide study found that 52% of distributors encourage investors to continue or initiate SIPs during difficult market conditions, while 44% increase communication with clients during bear markets.
Link to the report: https://www.wealthy.in/wealthy-deloitte-mfd-report-2026
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InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
India is the standout trade this week as a global AI-valuation selloff sends capital hunting for shelter - the Nifty 500 jumped 1.17% as FIIs added Rs 4,479 crore Wednesday, pushing November's haul past Rs 1.22 lakh crore. With India VIX subdued near 17.67 and Brent down 4.10% on a supply glut, we're tilting toward domestic, cost-sensitive cyclicals over globally-levered growth names.
Where We're Concentrated
These five lean on domestic earnings over global beta: a PSU bank re-rating (Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra) rides easier yields and steady credit growth; auto-ancillary and industrial cost relief (Tube Investments, HEG Advanced Materials) gains from cheaper crude; and an agri-commodity hedge (Balrampur Chini) sits uncorrelated to the AI-selloff rotation. What breaks it: US tech rebounding and pulling the FPI bid back out as fast as it arrived.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
An agri-commodity hedge outside the AI-selloff rotation, with cheaper crude easing cane-to-ethanol costs.
Central Bank of India
PSU bank value re-rating as record FII inflows and steady credit growth outweigh global growth-stock jitters.
Bank of Maharashtra
A second PSU bank play on easier yields and resilient credit growth, insulated from the global AI-valuation reset.
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Auto-ancillary demand pairs with falling crude to ease input costs just as domestic cyclicals catch the FPI bid.
HEG Advanced Materials Ltd.
Graphite-electrode exposure to steel capex, with softer crude trimming costs as industrial demand stays steady.
One Thing to Watch
US tech stabilization overnight A rebound in AI-linked Nasdaq names would slow the very rotation driving this month's record FPI inflows into India - a pause in the trade, not proof it's over.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Indian equities are poised for a 130-point gap-up Thursday, with GIFT Nifty trading above 26,050 as bullish domestic momentum aligns with a regional Asian rebound. On Wednesday, the NIFTY erased Monday's breakdown, rebounding 1.85% (469.60 pts) to 25,819.25, though narrow participation left small caps lagging and pulled the gauge off its intraday high. The rupee jumped 40 paise to an eight-month high of 92.24 on record FPI inflows, up 2.9% this month as Asia's top-performing major currency. Nifty FMCG surged 3.8% to three-month highs alongside private banks, while insurers rallied on the regulator's six-member distribution reform committee. Overnight, Wall Street pared steep AI-driven losses ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 recovered from a 3.2% slump to close down 0.25%, the Nasdaq dipped 0.62%, and the Dow added 0.33%. Hot US data-Q3 GDP revised to 4.3%, October core PCE at 3.3% (headline 3.8%) and jobless claims at 189,000-kept December Fed hike bets alive despite building permits falling 7.2% to 1.3 million. Asia rebounded on thin liquidity (Nikkei 1.7%, Kospi 1.9%, HSI 2.1%). Technically, the Nifty bias is bullish; holding 25,800 keeps the undertone constructive toward 26,200 and 26,500 resistance, while a break exposes 25,500.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin traded near $60,724 and Ethereum hovered just below $1,700 at $1,699.80, with daily technical indicators still leaning bearish for both. PUMP rose 9.86% to $0.002650, a sharp rebound within its broader downtrend.
Bitcoin's immediate support sits at $60,000-$60,500. Holding that zone could extend consolidation, while a break below it would bring $58,500-$59,000 into focus. A sustained move above $61,500-$62,000 could improve momentum. Ethereum's oscillators leaned mildly bullish, but a stronger recovery would require a sustained move above $1,720-$1,740. A break below $1,680-$1,690 would shift attention to $1,640-$1,650.
For PUMP, a daily close above $0.002656 would strengthen the rebound, with further resistance at $0.002955-$0.002958. A break below $0.002557-$0.002561 would put the recovery under pressure.
The broader backdrop remained mixed. The US 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.82%-4.85%, offering some relief to rate-sensitive assets. But headline PCE inflation reached 3.8%, core PCE rose to 3.3%, and third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to an annualized 4.3%, leaving the Federal Reserve less room to ease. Australia's 4.9% inflation reading dampened rate-cut expectations, while proposed US trade measures covering 14 economies added uncertainty.
Asian equities rebounded, with the Sensex gaining 1.82%, the Nikkei 1.65%, and the KOSPI 1.55%. In the US, the Dow rose 0.33%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% and the Nasdaq fell 0.62%. The VIX jumped 7.32%, signaling continued caution despite the rebound in Asia. Gold rose 0.59% and oil gained 0.31%.
US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $231.56 million and $64.02 million, respectively, on November 24. Their shares rebounded the following session, with IBIT rising 0.92% and ETHA gaining 0.90%.
In USDT-quoted futures, gold and silver recovered to near their 24-hour highs. Gold gained 0.63% to 3,581.87 USDT and silver rose 0.65% to 41.55 USDT, with positive funding rates of 0.0008% and 0.0119%, respectively. SpaceX-linked futures climbed 2.93% to 128.61 USDT even as funding was negative at −0.0586%."