Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Bitcoin traded near $60,724 and Ethereum hovered just below $1,700 at $1,699.80, with daily technical indicators still leaning bearish for both. PUMP rose 9.86% to $0.002650, a sharp rebound within its broader downtrend.

Bitcoin's immediate support sits at $60,000-$60,500. Holding that zone could extend consolidation, while a break below it would bring $58,500-$59,000 into focus. A sustained move above $61,500-$62,000 could improve momentum. Ethereum's oscillators leaned mildly bullish, but a stronger recovery would require a sustained move above $1,720-$1,740. A break below $1,680-$1,690 would shift attention to $1,640-$1,650.

For PUMP, a daily close above $0.002656 would strengthen the rebound, with further resistance at $0.002955-$0.002958. A break below $0.002557-$0.002561 would put the recovery under pressure.

The broader backdrop remained mixed. The US 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.82%-4.85%, offering some relief to rate-sensitive assets. But headline PCE inflation reached 3.8%, core PCE rose to 3.3%, and third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to an annualized 4.3%, leaving the Federal Reserve less room to ease. Australia's 4.9% inflation reading dampened rate-cut expectations, while proposed US trade measures covering 14 economies added uncertainty.

Asian equities rebounded, with the Sensex gaining 1.82%, the Nikkei 1.65%, and the KOSPI 1.55%. In the US, the Dow rose 0.33%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% and the Nasdaq fell 0.62%. The VIX jumped 7.32%, signaling continued caution despite the rebound in Asia. Gold rose 0.59% and oil gained 0.31%.

US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $231.56 million and $64.02 million, respectively, on November 24. Their shares rebounded the following session, with IBIT rising 0.92% and ETHA gaining 0.90%.

In USDT-quoted futures, gold and silver recovered to near their 24-hour highs. Gold gained 0.63% to 3,581.87 USDT and silver rose 0.65% to 41.55 USDT, with positive funding rates of 0.0008% and 0.0119%, respectively. SpaceX-linked futures climbed 2.93% to 128.61 USDT even as funding was negative at −0.0586%."