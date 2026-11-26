Tata Boardroom Dispute: Noel Tata-backed Tata Trusts has now taken their battle against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons to court, sources told NDTV Profit.

In the latest escalation of a dispute that has been brewing for months, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Ratan Tata Trust have decided to move the Bombay High Court against the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

The dispute stems from a board meeting held on September 17, when Chandrasekaran was approved for another five-year term beginning February 2027. The trusts argue that the resolution did not receive the votes required under Tata Sons' Articles of Association and should therefore be considered invalid.

Why Is Tata Trusts Going To Court?

At the centre of the dispute is a technical but important question: Was Chandrasekaran's reappointment approved in the manner required by the rules governing Tata Sons?

Tata Trusts believes the answer is no. They contend that key decisions such as the appointment or reappointment of the chairman require the support of a majority of trust-nominated directors present at the meeting. According to the trusts, that condition was not met during the Sept. 17 board meeting.

As a result, the trusts plan to ask the Bombay High Court to declare the resolution invalid and prevent the company from acting upon it.

What Happened At The September Board Meeting?

The disagreement traces back to the board meeting where Chandrasekaran's second term was considered. However, two directors nominated by the trusts were divided:-

Noel Tata voted against the reappointment.

Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.

With the trust nominees split, the matter was decided through a casting vote exercised by Harish Manwani, who chaired the meeting. The casting vote helped secure approval for Chandrasekaran's second term. The trusts now argue that a casting vote cannot replace the affirmative votes required under the company's Articles of Association.

Understanding The Tata Structure

The dispute may seem unusual because Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts are closely linked.

Tata Trusts is the largest shareholders of Tata Sons, the holding company that sits at the top of the Tata Group. Because they own a majority stake in Tata Sons, the trusts have traditionally played a significant role in key decisions involving the conglomerate, including leadership appointments and governance matters.

"That is why this is more than a disagreement over one executive's future. The case is effectively about how much say trust-appointed directors should have in major board decisions and whether that influence can be overridden when there is a deadlock," corporate governance expert Krishna Iyer told NDTV.

Notably, the court action was approved by the trusts after internal voting, with Noel Tata, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat supporting the move, while Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh opposed it.

Why The Next Few Days Are Crucial

The timing of the court challenge is not accidental.

Another Tata Sons board meeting is scheduled for November 30, and the trusts fear similar disputes could arise if directors are divided on future resolutions. They are therefore seeking urgent judicial intervention before that meeting takes place.

Tata Trusts is also seeking a combined Rs 65 crore in damages, with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust seeking Rs 50 crore and the RD Tata Trust seeking Rs 15 crore.