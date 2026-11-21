Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons again on Friday, seeking the audio and video recordings of the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of all Tata Group entities.

In a letter addressed to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel has asserted his rights as a board member in seeking the recordings of the September 17 board meeting and also the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) of the board, which asked N Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision to step out of the race for reappointment as the Tata Sons chairman, according to sources.

The NRC is reported to have met on September 3, at which it decided to ask Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision of not making himself available for the reappointment.

In the letter, Noel has said that Venu Srinivasan, a nominee director of Tata Trusts on the Tata Sons board, should have recused himself from the issue of the reappointment because of a conflict of interest.

The letter speaks about the dealings between the company chaired by Srinivasan and another one owned by Chandrasekaran's son, the sources said, adding that this amounts to a conflict of interest.

According to media reports, there have been business dealings between Hanno Warehousing run by Chandrasekaran's family members and TVS Group. Tata Sons has previously denied any conflict of interest in the matter and asserted that things were duly disclosed.

Tata Sons has denied the recordings to Noel earlier this month.

Noel's letter was sent on Friday evening, hours after a meeting of two Tata Trusts, in which decisions for making grants of over Rs 250 crore were made.

As per sources, all the resolutions at the meetings of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Tata Education and Development Trust were passed unanimously, and there were no discussions on matters beyond the agenda.

Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who have sided against Noel, are trustees of SDTT.

The next board meeting of Tata Sons is slated for November 26.

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