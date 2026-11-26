Koffee With Karan Season 9 is in full swing. And this time, Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan got everyone talking. The unexpected pairing on Karan Johar's couch has delivered plenty of banter, laughs and viral moments. From Twinkle Khanna comparing Akshay Kumar to Anup Jalota to Ravi Kishan's green shoes, the latest episode was a total banger.

Then there was one conversation that stood out. Ravi Kishan explaining why he proudly calls himself “Bihar Ka Brad Pitt.”

When Karan Johar asked why he calls himself “Bihar Ka Brad Pitt”, Ravi said it came from a simple lesson he learnt through his journey in the film industry.

“One thing I have learnt from life after enduring so many blows is that nobody is going to promote us. So it is better to toot your own horn. What people think about you, they start seeing you the way you show yourself,” he said.

“I am so imperfect. I make mistakes. I own it. I take responsibility for it. Being a parliamentarian, I accept that I am not god. Do not look at me like a god,” he added.

Ravi also reflected on his unexpected popularity among younger audiences. Known for his energetic dance videos, Bhojpuri one-liners and unapologetic personality, Ravi said he never imagined that Gen Z would connect with him at this stage of his career.

“People thought, oh look at him, he is like us. He speaks like us. Fame followed, money followed, and it was meaningful. I was actually not aware that at this age Gen Z would get hooked on to me.”

Interestingly, the Akshay-Ravi pairing on Koffee With Karan was suggested by Akshay himself. Karan Johar revealed the detail during the episode, while introducing Akshay as a Bollywood icon and Ravi as a star loved by Gen Z.

The episode also gave fans a glimpse of the two actors' camaraderie, with Akshay joining Ravi for his signature dance moves and bringing his trademark humour to the conversation.