Akshay Kumar has come a long way in Bollywood, but his early days in the film industry were not always easy. During a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 9, the actor shared an unusual story about a producer who refused to pay him his fee. Akshay recalled that the producer owed him around Rs 68,000, which was a big amount for him during the time.

After trying several times to get his money back without success, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Akshay went to the producer's house in Mumbai's Mahim and took one of the most valuable things he found there, then sold it to recover his unpaid money.

Akshay Kumar recalled, “My producer didn't pay me and the film also flopped. But I needed the money. The producer was supposed to give me Rs 68,000, which was a big amount. I went to his home in Mahim and rang the doorbell. He opened the door. He was short and I was standing in front of him, he looked at me and immediately realised I had come to collect my pending dues.”

“I looked inside, there was a tape recorder in the living room. I unplugged it, looked around for anything else worth taking, but there was nothing valuable. As I started to leave, he actually stepped aside, he didn't even try to stop me. So, I took the tape recorder and sold it at Heera Panna for Rs 32,000. To this day, he still owes me the rest of the money.”

Akshay Kumar pointed out the unfair way some producers treat actors when it comes to money. He said that actors do not get any extra payment when a film becomes a hit, but their fees get cut if the film fails at the box office.

Ravi Kishan also shared a similar experience from the making of Udhaar Ki Zindagi. The producer had promised to pay Rs 1.8 lakh for the film but the actor received only Rs 8000. Ravi badly needed the money to get back a piece of land in his village that was kept as security for a loan. He had also promised his father that he will send the payment.

After finishing the dubbing, Ravi again asked the producer for his remaining amount. The producer refused to pay and even threatened to reduce his role in the film if he kept asking for more money. Left with no choice, Ravi decided to stop asking for the money and requested the producer not to cut his role. The incident left him upset. He later rode his motorcycle to Bandstand and stood there in tears.

Akshay Kumar, who last appeared in Haiwaan, is now gearing up for Golmaal 5, which is scheduled to arrive in January 2027 and Samuk, set to release on May 28, 2027.

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