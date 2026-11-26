Amid the stellar success of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered their prayers.

Bupinder Singh Bhullar, who serves as an Executive Member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, shared inside pictures from Ranbir and Ramayana team's Gurdwara visit.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor is seen performing all the rituals at Gurdwara before offering his prayer. The Ramayana team also posed together for a picture-perfect frame.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

There's no stopping for Ramayana to set a string of records. After day 21, the film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Pushpa 2's lifetime haul.

With worldwide gross collection at Rs 1,755.60 crore, Ramayana is now next to Baahubali 2 (2017) which minted Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. The top two contenders in the list are Dangal (2016) which earned Rs 2070.30 crore, and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), which earned Rs 1,813.39 crore globally. Pushpa 2 collected worldwide gross Rs 1,742.10 crore as per Sacnilk.

After day 21, Ramayana's net collections in India stand at Rs 982.55 crore and gross at Rs 1,173.60 crore.

In terms of Hindi net collection, Ramayana is only next to Dhurandhar 2 to cross fastest Rs 700 crore collection.

All eyes are fixed on when Ramayana will earn Rs 1,000 crore net in India and in how many days. The film had an inconsistent opening. But the word-of-mouth and festive boost gave the film a solid growth that it became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time within 21 days of release.

Reception Of Ramayana

Opened to mixed reviews, Ramayana has become the biggest talked-about film of the year. Since teaser release to film's release, Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram has always raised eyebrows. However, Ranbir has also managed to impress a section of the audience with his sincere performance as Lord Ram.

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Indian Film, Beats Pushpa 2